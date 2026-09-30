Synopsys, Inc.: Synopsys and Amazon Announce Strategic, Multi-year IP Agreement for Custom Silicon; Collaboration Also Extends to Cloud and AI-Powered Engineering

News Highlights:

Strategic engagement to accelerate the engineering of Amazon custom chips and AWS infrastructure using Synopsys' silicon IP and AI-powered engineering software solutions

Multi-year, $1B+ agreement marks the expansion of Synopsys' silicon IP business to serve increasing demand for application-optimized IP while evolving to a license-plus-royalty business model that aims to deliver value to both companies as production volumes grow

Synopsys to accelerate product development using AWS services and partner to optimize Synopsys' software on Trainium and Graviton

Synopsys engineering will also adopt Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) and Amazon Bedrock to accelerate its product development.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced a strategic agreement with Amazon to accelerate Amazon's custom silicon innovation and advance the development of increasingly complex AI-powered products and cloud infrastructure. The multi-year agreement marks the expansion of Synopsys' silicon IP business to serve increasing demand for application-optimized IP with Amazon as its lead customer.

Amazon continues to build on its leadership and longstanding investment in a broad portfolio of purpose-built chips, including Nitro for cloud security, network and storage, Graviton for general-purpose computing, and Trainium for AI training and inference workloads. Building on more than 15 years of collaboration, the agreement expands Amazon's use of Synopsys' IP to include application-optimized silicon IP. The agreement also expands Amazon's use of Synopsys EDA, simulation and analysis (S&A), and agentic AI technologies. Synopsys and Amazon will work to accelerate multiphysics solutions on Trainium and Graviton.

In addition, the companies plan to collaborate on applying AI across silicon-to-system engineering workflows. This includes deploying Synopsys' AI-powered EDA, physics-based simulation and agentic AI solutions, as well as developing custom agentic AI capabilities to help Amazon's engineering teams design, analyze, optimize, and validate complex chips and systems more efficiently.

"Amazon has invested in custom silicon for more than a decade, and it has fundamentally changed what's possible for AWS and our customers," said Peter DeSantis, SVP, foundational AI, custom silicon, quantum computing at Amazon. "From Graviton to Trainium, purpose-built chips deliver better performance at lower cost because they're designed for exactly what customers need. As our chip designs grow more ambitious and AI reshapes the engineering process itself, Synopsys helps us move faster across the design cycle, helping us deliver more capable, efficient computing for customers worldwide."

To accelerate its own IP and EDA tools development, Synopsys is adopting Amazon EC2 and cloud storage services, as well as Amazon Bedrock to build and deploy AI applications and agents to help innovate faster and scale its product offerings.

"Special purpose silicon is at the heart of AWS innovation. As we expand into application-optimized IP solutions, we're proud to have Amazon as our lead customer for this next phase of growth," said Sassine Ghazi, president and CEO of Synopsys. "More broadly, by combining Amazon's leadership in AI infrastructure and custom silicon with Synopsys' leadership in silicon IP, EDA and Multiphysics solutions, we can dramatically increase the productivity of our teams and shape the future of AI-native engineering."

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the leader in engineering solutions from silicon to systems, enabling customers to rapidly innovate AI-powered products. We deliver industry-leading silicon design, IP, simulation and analysis solutions, and design services. We partner closely with our customers across a wide range of industries to maximize their R&D capability and productivity, powering innovation today that ignites the ingenuity of tomorrow. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

© 2026 Synopsys, Inc. All rights reserved. Synopsys, Ansys, the Synopsys and Ansys logos, and other Synopsys trademarks are available at https://www.synopsys.com/company/legal/trademarks-brands.html. Other company or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the strategic multi-year agreement between Synopsys and Amazon and its anticipated benefits, future business and technology opportunities, growth initiatives, product development and innovation, and expected future results and outcomes. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, time frames, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Information on potential risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect Synopsys' results is included in filings we make with the SEC from time to time, including in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Synopsys undertakes no duty, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statement provided in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

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SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.