DuPont Launches Sugar Separation Advisor to Accelerate Sugar and Sweetener Purification

Digital tool draws on extensive laboratory separation data to help sugar and sweetener producers identify best-fit DuPont AmberLite chromatography resins for Food & Beverage ingredient applications.

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today launched the DuPont Sugar Separation Advisor, an interactive digital tool designed to help sugar and sweetener manufacturers quickly evaluate chromatographic separation potential and identify candidate DuPont AmberLite resins for further testing. DuPont AmberLite chromatography resins play a critical role in producing many of the sugars and sweeteners used in food and beverage products around the world.

Built upon decades of chromatography application expertise and years of experimental separation data, the tool provides an accessible starting point for customers seeking to recover and purify target sugars and sweeteners from complex feed streams, making DuPont's chromatography knowledge more readily available to customers evaluating new separation opportunities.

"Selecting the right resin is an important early step in developing an effective sugar separation process," said Shane Kendra, Global Market Leader for Food and Beverage and Healthcare, DuPont Water Solutions. "The DuPont Sugar Separation Advisor makes our chromatography knowledge and laboratory data easier to access, helping customers focus testing on our most promising resin candidates and have more productive conversations with our technical experts."

The DuPont Sugar Separation Advisor helps simplify the early stages of separation evaluation. Users select the sugar or sweetener they want to recover or purify, add up to four additional sugars or impurities to represent their feed stream, and generate a predicted chromatogram based on experimental separation data. Based upon the information provided by the user, the platform then provides a qualitative separation assessment and suggests candidate DuPont AmberLite chromatography resins for the user's further evaluation. By helping users quickly identify promising resin options, the tool can support more focused laboratory testing and provide a faster path to process development decisions.

Sugar and sweetener manufacturers produce ingredients used in a wide range of applications. As producers diversify product portfolios to keep up with consumer trends and maximize value from existing feedstocks, evaluating new chromatographic separations has become increasingly important for applications ranging from high-fructose corn syrup and beet sugar processing to rare sugars, oligosaccharides, polysaccharides, and sugar alcohols. Determining whether a target compound can be effectively separated is often one of the earliest challenges in process development.

DuPont AmberLite chromatography resins help producers recover and purify target sugars and sweeteners with high yield and low dilution. The portfolio includes resin options for established and emerging applications, including high-fructose corn syrup, beet sugar, dextrose enrichment, oligosaccharides, polysaccharides, high-purity sugars, polyols, and rare sugars.

DuPont developed the tool in response to recurring customer questions about separations involving sugars and sweeteners such as allulose, tagatose, sorbitol, oligosaccharides, xylose, and inositol. The resource builds on benchmarking work conducted by DuPont scientists and displays laboratory-generated separation data for relevant sugar and resin combinations, helping users assess resin performance in application-relevant separation scenarios. It does not use a theoretical model to predict performance beyond the available experimental evidence.

The DuPont Sugar Separation Advisor is available through DuPont's Resource Center Premium, which provides free access to digital tools and technical resources with registration. After using the tool, customers should work with DuPont technical experts to evaluate their specific feed composition, process conditions, location, operating requirements, and validation needs before making a final resin selection.

Learn more about DuPont solutions for sugar and sweetener processing: https://www.dupont.com/water/applications/sugar-and-sweetener-processing.html

The tool can be found at https://lifesciences-tools.dupont.com/sugar-chromatography.

About DuPont

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SOURCE DuPont