

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - CTS Eventim AG (EVD.DE), a German provider of ticketing services, said on Wednesday that its Chief Financial Officer, William Willms, has left the executive board with immediate effect.



Subsequently, Philipp Knigge, senior vice president of finance, who has held various finance roles at CTS Eventim for around nine years, will take over the responsibilities of Willms on an interim basis.



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