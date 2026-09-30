Fastbase AI Business Search is now available in public beta at fastbase.com, letting users describe the companies they need in plain language and download the results - with Buyer Intent and Market Discovery planned to follow.

Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2026) - St. Joseph Inc. (OTCID: STJO) (the "Company") today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Fastbase AI Corporation, has launched the public beta of Fastbase AI Business Search, alongside a redesigned website at fastbase.com. The beta is open to users and represents the first live product in Fastbase's new generation of AI-powered business search.

Fastbase AI Business Search lets users search Fastbase's global database of active companies using natural-language queries, rather than relying solely on traditional company databases, industry codes and predefined filters. A user describes the companies they are looking for in a single sentence, and the platform interprets the request, applies matching filters, scores each result for relevance, and allows the full list to be unlocked and downloaded.

Users can for example search for:

"Venture capital in London"

"Pharma companies in the United States"

"Seafood exporters in Canada"

Each query is converted into editable country, city and industry filters, which users can refine further - by adding a state, a business role or keywords, or by refining in plain language.

How the beta works

The beta is built around a three-step workflow:

Describe the companies - the user types what they are looking for in their own words, and Fastbase AI works out the intent behind the query before searching.

Refine the filters - the query becomes editable country, city and industry filters, which can be adjusted directly or refined through further natural-language input.

Unlock and download - users preview the top matches with relevance scores, then unlock the full list in a single payment and download it as CSV or Excel.

The beta uses a pay-per-search model priced at $0.20 per company found, charged as a one-time unlock for each search. The total is shown before payment, and payment is verified before downloads are enabled. As examples drawn from live searches, a query for venture capital firms in London returned 1,179 companies, and a query for pharmaceutical companies in the United States returned 641 companies.

A new way to search the global business universe

Traditional business databases typically require users to know in advance which industries, classifications or filters to select. Fastbase AI takes a different approach, allowing users to describe the companies, customers or opportunities they are looking for in their own words and translating that description into the appropriate search criteria automatically.

This makes it possible to perform increasingly specific searches covering industries, products, services, geography and company characteristics through a single natural-language query.

"We believe the future of business information is not about giving users more filters - it is about understanding what they are actually looking for. With the beta now live, users can ask a business question in plain language and get straight to the companies that are relevant to them," states company CEO.

What follows the beta

AI Business Search is the first of three planned products intended to form the core of the Fastbase AI platform. The Company plans to introduce two further products as development continues:

AI Buyer Intent - planned to help companies identify potential customers based on business search intent and interest in specific products, services and solutions.

AI Market Discovery - planned to use AI and information derived from company websites to help businesses identify potential markets, customer segments and prospects.

The Company also intends to progress toward a broader commercial launch of the platform. Additional functionality and expanded AI capabilities are expected to be introduced progressively as the beta develops. These plans are subject to change.

The Company expects the platform to be relevant for users across sales, business development, sourcing, market research, investment, recruitment and competitive intelligence.

Name change

St. Joseph Inc. (OTCID: STJO) has filed with FINRA and the State the necessary documents to change the name of the Company to Fastbase AI Inc.

In 2026, the Company acquired Fastbase AI Corporation as part of its stated mandate to expand its presence in artificial intelligence and data intelligence technologies.

About Fastbase AI Corporation

Fastbase AI Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of St. Joseph Inc., is a U.S.-based data intelligence company specializing in website visitor identification, lead generation, and business intelligence. Its platform converts anonymous web traffic into identifiable company and contact profiles, drawing on a global database of businesses to support customer segmentation, sales prospecting, and advertising optimization. Fastbase is developing an AI-powered business search platform intended to enable natural-language business search, buyer-intent discovery and AI-driven market discovery.

To learn more about Fastbase and its business intelligence and AI initiatives, visit www.fastbase.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to raise necessary financing, retention of key personnel, timely delivery of inventory from the company's contract manufacturers, timely product development, product acceptance, and the impact of competitive services and products, in addition to general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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