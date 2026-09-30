Announcement from the extra general meeting in Biovica International AB

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) - The extra general meeting of Biovica International AB ("Biovica" or the "Company") was held today on 30 September 2026 and the following resolutions were passed by the meeting.

Approval of the board of directors' resolution on a rights issue of shares

The extra general meeting resolved to approve the board of directors' resolution on 9 September 2026 on a rights issue of a maximum of 97,303,733 shares. The subscription price to be paid for each share shall be SEK 0.30, in total SEK 29,191,119.90 if all shares are subscribed for. Through the new share issue, the Company's share capital may be increased by a maximum of SEK 6,486,915.537812.

Those who on the record date 5 October 2026 are recorded as a holder of shares in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB shall have a preferential right to subscribe for new B shares at a subscription price of SEK 0.30 per share. Shareholders receive one (1) subscription right for each share, regardless of share class, held as of the record date. Three (3) subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) new B share in the rights issue.

Subscription for shares with subscription rights shall be made by payment in cash during the period from 7 October 2026 up until and including 21 October 2026. Subscription for shares without subscription rights shall be made on a special subscription list during the period from 7 October 2026 up until and including 21 October 2026.

Approval of the board of directors' resolution on a directed issue of shares

The extra general meeting resolved to approve the board of directors' resolution on 9 September 2026 on a directed issue of a maximum of 7,071,112 B shares with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights. The total increase of the Company's share capital can amount to a maximum of SEK 471,407.466993. The subscription price for the new shares shall be SEK 0.30 per share, in total SEK 2,121,333.60 if all shares are subscribed for. Right to subscribe for the new shares, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, shall be attributed to HDF Cancer Monitoring BV which is the Company's guarantor in the rights issue.

For detailed terms regarding the resolutions at the extra general meeting as described above, please refer to the notice and the complete proposals which are available on the Company's website, www.biovica.com.

Contact

Theis Kipling, CEO

Telefon: +46 (0) 76 666 36 52

E-post: theis.kipling@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

Attachments

Announcement from the extra general meeting in Biovica International AB

SOURCE: Biovica International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/announcement-from-the-extra-general-meeting-in-biovica-international-ab-1228985