

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's consumer price inflation increased in September to the highest level in three months, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index climbed 3.3 percent year-on-year in September, faster than the 3.0 percent increase in August.



Transportation costs accelerated significantly, rising to 6.3 percent annually from 4.7 percent in the prior month. Housing and utilities inflation quickened to 8.8 percent from 8.1 percent, reflecting broader pressure on essential services.



Clothing and footwear prices rose 0.5 percent, while the deflation in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased slightly to 0.7 percent from 1.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.9 percent, reversing a 0.1 percent increase in August.



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