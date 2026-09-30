

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Energy Information Administration released a report on Wednesday unexpectedly showing a modest increase in U.S. crude oil inventories in the week ended September 25th.



The report said crude oil inventories crept up by 0.9 million barrels last week after climbing by 3.0 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected crude oil inventories to edge down by 0.3 million barrels.



At 427.3 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are 2 percent above the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.



Meanwhile, the EIA said gasoline inventories fell by 1.7 million barrels last week and are 7 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.



Distillate inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, also decreased by 2.3 million barrels last week and are 14 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the report said.



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