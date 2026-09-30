

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) said on Wednesday that its investigational EloraTZP combination of eloralintide and tirzepatide delivered substantial weight loss and reductions in blood sugar levels in a Phase 2b trial involving 367 adults with obesity or overweight and type 2 diabetes.



After 48 weeks, participants receiving the highest-dose combination of eloralintide 9 mg and tirzepatide 15 mg lost an average of 54.1 pounds, or 23.3 percent of body weight, while A1C declined by 2.9 percent. By comparison, tirzepatide 15 mg alone resulted in an average weight loss of 34.4 pounds, or 14.8 percent, and a 2.4 percent A1C reduction.



Lilly said gastrointestinal-related side effects were the most common adverse events and were generally mild or moderate. The company plans to begin Phase 3 studies of an EloraTZP co-formulation by the end of 2026.



LLY is currently trading at $1,186.22 up $1.59 or 0.13 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



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