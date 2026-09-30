Regulatory News:

As of October 1, 2026, Havas N.V. (AEX:HAVAS) ("Havas") announces that it has initiated a program to support the liquidity of Havas' ordinary shares.

This share management program (the "Liquidity Program") aims to support the trading and liquidity of Havas' ordinary shares on Euronext Amsterdam (Euronext: HAVAS, ISIN Code NL0015002K83).

The Liquidity Program falls within the authorization granted by the Shareholders' Meeting on May 13, 2026 (Authorization of the Board of Directors to acquire fully paid-up shares in the Company's own share capital), has an initial period of 12 months, and is automatically renewable for successive 12-month periods.

For the implementation of the Liquidity Program, the following resources were allocated by Havas to the liquidity account: a maximum amount of €1,000,000.

Kepler Cheuvreux S.A. was appointed to manage and foster the liquidity of Havas' ordinary shares. The liquidity agreement entered into between Havas and Kepler Cheuvreux S.A. for the purposes of the Liquidity Program may be terminated at any time by Havas, or subject to a notice period by Kepler Cheuvreux S.A., under the conditions stipulated in the liquidity agreement. The Liquidity Program's execution may also be suspended in accordance with its terms.

For the duration of the Liquidity Program, the Share Buyback Program, announced on May 13, 2026, will be suspended.

Havas will publish the trades under the Liquidity Program on a weekly basis on its website, available at: https://www.havas.com/investor-relations-shareholders/regulated-information/

This press release contains or may contain information about Havas N.V. within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of EU Regulation No 596/2014.

About Havas

Founded in 1835 in Paris, Havas is one of the world's largest global communications groups, with nearly 23,000 people in over 100 countries. With the ambition to help brands unlock Growth, Powered by Desire, Havas brings together creativity, media, technology and production capabilities to build strong, desirable brands that people genuinely want to engage with. Its integrated model is supported by Converged.AI, the Group's operating system that unifies data, technology and AI to deliver optimized, scalable marketing solutions across the full customer journey. AI-driven, fueled by human ingenuity, and grounded in the belief that desire drives both brand performance and business outcomes, Havas teams collaborate within Havas Villages worldwide to cultivate reputation, relevance and long-term preference for clients. Havas is equally committed to its people, fostering inclusive, responsible and inspiring workplaces where talent can thrive, because desire also starts from within. Further information is available at www.havas.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260930925117/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:



Charlotte Rambaud

Global Chief Communications Officer

charlotte.rambaud@havas.com

+33 6 64 67 66 27



Delphine Maillet

Group Head of Investor Relations

delphine.maillet@havas.com

+33 6 80 36 18 12



Kristin Calmes

Global Senior Communications Officer

kristin.calmes@havas.com

+33 6 08 40 76 27