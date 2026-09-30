OXURION: Oxurion Receives Transparency Notifications from Atlas Special Opportunities II LLC, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc and Goldman Sachs International

Leuven, BELGIUM - September 30, 2026 - 06:00 PM CET - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a company headquartered in Leuven, today announced that, pursuant to Belgian Transparency legislation1 it has received transparency notifications as follows:

Oxurion received a transparency notification on September 29, 2026, from Atlas Special Opportunities II, LLC indicating that as of September 23, 2026, it held 35,184,398 shares of the then outstanding 176,449,176 shares, and therefore crossed above the threshold (15%) by virtue of the purchase of voting securities. This notification supersedes the previous notification with respect to this number of shares.

Oxurion received a transparency notification on September 29, 2026, from The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc and Goldman Sachs International indicating that as of September 22, 2026, it held 24 shares of the then outstanding 140,734,891 shares, and therefore crossed below the threshold (10%) by virtue of the sale of voting securities.

Oxurion received a transparency notification on September 29, 2026, from The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc indicating that as of September 23, 2026, it held 1 share of the then outstanding 176,449,176 shares, and therefore crossed below the threshold (3%) by virtue of the sale of voting securities.

About Oxurion

Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is building a technology-enabled clinical research and software platform. The Company combines clinical operations expertise, software innovation and proprietary operational data to support pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device sponsors. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV

Pascal Ghoson,

Chief Executive Officer

P ascal.ghoson@oxurion.com

Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings.

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-100536-oxur-transparency-notification-en-20260930.pdf