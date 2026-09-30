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OX

WKN: A40H8H | ISIN: BE0974487192 | Ticker-Symbol: TG40
Stuttgart
30.09.26 | 20:18
0,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OXURION NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXURION NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0000,03120:35
Actusnews Wire
30.09.2026 20:23 Uhr
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OXURION: Oxurion Publishes First Half 2026 Results

Leuven, BELGIUM - September 30, 2026 - 08:00 PM CET - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a company headquartered in Leuven, published today its financial and business update for the six-month period ending June 30, 2026.

The half-year report is available in the 'Investors' section of the Company's website and can also be downloaded as a PDF.

About Oxurion

Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is building a technology-enabled clinical research and software platform. The Company combines clinical operations expertise, software innovation and proprietary operational data to support pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device sponsors. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV

Pascal Ghoson

Chief Executive Officer

Pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-100586-oxur_publish-h1-2026-results_en.pdf

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