Issuer: ADS-TEC Energy GmbH
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Results
ADS-TEC Energy Reports First Half 2026 Results; Advances Gigawatt-Scale SKM Storage Project and Strengthens its Position to Scale Own & Operate Model
First Half 2026 Highlights
Business Development
Thomas Speidel, CEO of ADS-TEC Energy:
Financial Overview
About ADS-TEC Energy
With over 15 years of experience in lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and manufactures battery storage solutions and ultra-fast charging systems, including advanced energy management software. ADS-TEC Energy's battery-buffered fast-charging technology enables electric vehicles to charge at ultra-high power levels even on weak grids, all within an exceptionally compact design.
Headquartered in Nürtingen, Baden-Württemberg, the company was nominated by the President of Germany for the German Future Prize and was inducted into the "Circle of Excellence" in 2022. The outstanding quality and performance of ADS-TEC Energy's systems are the result of extensive investment in in-house development and high levels of vertical integration. With its advanced technology platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a trusted partner for automotive manufacturers, energy providers, and charging infrastructure operators worldwide.
More information at: www.ads-tec-energy.com
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to future performance, the development and scaling of its business lines and strategic projects, the anticipated timing of product launches and other commercial activities, and the Company's ability to successfully execute its strategic transition toward a more diversified and recurring revenue-based business model. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including: demand for EV charging solutions and the continued adoption of electric vehicles; changes in customer purchasing patterns and customer concentration; inventory levels and the Company's ability to sell products at anticipated prices and within expected timeframes; reliance on key suppliers and delays in product development, production or commercialization; competition and technological developments in the EV charging market; customer adoption, retention and performance of the Company's Service offering; the capital-intensive nature and utilization of the Own & Operate model and the Company's ability to recover upfront investments; demand, competition and technological developments in the battery storage market; the Company's ability to convert its order backlog and project pipeline into revenue; the development and commercialization of SKM; the Company's ability to access sufficient liquidity in the near term to sustain operations and execute its strategy; and general macroeconomic, regulatory and market conditions, including inflation, interest rates, geopolitical developments and changes in energy and environmental regulation. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 15, 2026 and in other filings that the Company makes with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.
Media Contact:
Katharina Decken
[1] Source: European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).
[2] Source: Cox Automotive / Kelley Blue Book.
Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADS-TEC Energy GmbH
|Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
|72622 Nürtingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ads-tec.de
|EQS News ID:
|2408256
|End of News
|EQS News Service