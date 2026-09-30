

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Micron Technology (MU) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $37.701 billion, or $32.87 per share. This compares with $3.201 billion, or $2.83 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Micron Technology reported adjusted earnings of $38.398 billion or $33.42 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 379.3% to $54.229 billion from $11.315 billion last year.



Micron Technology earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $37.701 Bln. vs. $3.201 Bln. last year. -EPS: $32.87 vs. $2.83 last year. -Revenue: $54.229 Bln vs. $11.315 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 61.5 B To $ 61.5 B



Guidance for the first quarter of 2027:



Revenue $61.5 billion ± $1.5 billion. Diluted earnings per share $38.15 ± $1.00



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