Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2026) - Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX: ELO) (OTCQX: ELRRF) (FSE: P2QM) ("Eloro", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that in connection with the annual and general meeting of the Company's shareholders (the "Meeting"), that was held virtually on September 30, 2026, and in accordance with TSX reporting requirements, the following voting results were obtained.

A total of 49,002,180 common shares, which equates to 40.95% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, were represented the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of the seven director nominees as follows:

NOMINEE VOTES

FOR %

FOR VOTES

WITHHELD %

WITHHELD Thomas Larsen 40,468,078 99.709 118,275 0.291 Francis Sauve 39,929,982 98.383 656,371 1.617 Alexander Horvath 40,467,978 99.708 118,375 0.292 Dusan Berka 39,929,982 98.383 656,371 1.617 Richard Stone 40,467,978 99.708 118,375 0.292 Pablo Ordoñez 40,420,778 99.592 165,575 0.408 Caroline Cathcart 40,415,819 99.580 170,534 0.420

Shareholders also voted in favour of the other items of business considered at the Meeting, being the setting of the number of directors of the Company at seven, with the directors authorized to determine the number of directors of the Company by resolution of the directors, and the re-appointment of RSM Canada LLP as the Company's auditors. Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102, the Company filed a "Report of Voting Results" on September 30, 2026, under the Company's filings on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Eloro Resources Ltd.

Eloro is an exploration and mine development company with a portfolio of gold and base-metal properties in Eloro is an exploration and mine development company with a portfolio of precious and base-metal properties in Bolivia, Peru and Quebec. Eloro, through its Bolivian subsidiary, Minera Tupiza SRL, has a 99% joint venture interest and a 100% economic participation interest in the highly prospective Iska Iska Property, which can be classified as a polymetallic epithermal-porphyry complex, a significant mineral deposit type in the Potosi Department, in southern Bolivia. A NI 43-101 Technical Report on Iska Iska, which was completed by Micon International Limited, is available on Eloro's website and under its filings on SEDAR+. Iska Iska is a road-accessible, royalty-free property. Eloro also owns an 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru some 50 km south of the Lagunas Norte Gold Mine and the La Arena Gold Mine.

Information in this news release may contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information express, as at the date of this news release, the Company's plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations, or beliefs as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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