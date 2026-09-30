

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OpenAI is expanding ChatGPT into a platform where users can discover, launch and interact with software without leaving the chatbot.



At its Dev Day event, the company introduced expanded app interfaces, allowing developers to build interactive versions of their services that operate directly inside ChatGPT. The chatbot can also suggest apps during conversations when they may help users complete a task.



OpenAI is also introducing 'Sign in with ChatGPT,' allowing users to carry their ChatGPT identity and AI usage allowance into participating third-party apps.



The initiative initially includes partners such as Devin, Notion and Vercel. An enterprise marketplace will also allow more than 30 partners, including Adobe, Figma, Salesforce and ServiceNow, to offer their services to eligible OpenAI customers.



The company's agentic Dots further expand the concept by allowing AI agents to use connected apps and web tools to complete tasks on a user's behalf. OpenAI says Dots can access more than 4,000 apps and conduct proactive research with user approval.



However, OpenAI has not yet announced an app-store-style billing or revenue-sharing system, leaving the economic model for its emerging software ecosystem unresolved.



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