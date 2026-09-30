Regulatory News:

ABL Texcell Diagnostics (Euronext Paris: ABLD ISIN: FR001400AHX6) (the "Company"), a company specializing in molecular diagnostic solutions, healthcare software and services supporting clinical research, announces that it has made its Half-Year Financial Report for the period ended 30 June 2026 available to the public and filed it with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers AMF).

The report is available on the Company's website at https://www.abldiagnostics.com, under Newsroom Legal and Financial News.

The Board of Directors, which met on 8 September 2026, approved the interim financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2026. The statutory auditor's report on the half-year financial information contains no observations regarding the fairness and consistency of the half-year management report with the interim financial statements and concludes that the limited review did not identify any material misstatement that would call into question the regularity and fairness of the interim financial statements.

No material differences were identified between the results presented in the press release dated 8 September 2026 and those presented in the Half-Year Financial Report.

About ABL Texcell Diagnostics (ABLD)

ABL Texcell Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:

Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection UltraGene, and

Genotyping by DNA sequencing DeepChek

ABL Texcell Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.

Following the acquisition of TEXCELL's operations, ABL Texcell Diagnostics is expanding its activities in the life sciences sector by integrating expertise and services dedicated to virology, biosafety testing and biopharmaceutical development support.

ABL Texcell Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.

An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:

HIV Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.

SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C Advanced Detection Solutions.

Microbiome and taxonomy 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.

Other viral and bacterial targets Comprehensive molecular assays.

Integrated Solutions

Real-time syndromic PCR tests

Nadis Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.

ABL Texcell Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.

Public limited company with a capital of €1,611,465.60

Registered office: 72C route de Thionville 57140 WOIPPY

552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260930367594/en/

Contacts:

ABL Texcell Diagnostics SA

Société anonyme au capital de 1 611 465,60 euros

Headquarters: 72C route de Thionville 57140 WOIPPY

552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ

Tel: +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50

Email: info@abldiagnostics.com

https://www.abldiagnostics.com/