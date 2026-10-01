Algo Grande Copper Corp.: Algo Grande Copper Secures Five-Year Surface Access Agreement With Ejido Palos Chinos at the Adelita Project

Five-year surface access secured: a Temporary Occupation Agreement with Ejido Palos Chinos y su Anexo El Guamúchil grants the Company surface access to approximately 1,796 hectares of the Ejido's common-use lands at the Adelita Project through September 2031.

Approved by the Ejido assembly: the Agreement was approved by vote at a duly convened Ejido assembly held on September 22, 2026, in accordance with Mexican Agrarian Law.

Full exploration scope: the Agreement allows the Company to carry out its exploration program on the covered lands, including geological mapping, sampling, geophysical surveys and drilling.

Continuity of access: the Agreement succeeds the Company's previous agreement with the Ejido, providing uninterrupted access as the Phase II exploration program advances.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Algo Grande Copper Corp. ("Algo Grande" or the "Company") (TSXV:ALGR)(OTCID:ALGRF)(FRA:KM00), through its wholly-owned Mexican subsidiary, Exploraciones Margarita S.A. de C.V., has entered into a five-year Temporary Occupation Agreement (Convenio de Ocupación Temporal, the "Agreement") with Ejido Palos Chinos y su Anexo El Guamúchil (the "Ejido"), Municipality of Álamos, Sonora, Mexico. The Agreement secures surface access to approximately 1,796 hectares of the Ejido's common-use lands within the Company's 100%-owned Adelita Project, for a term running from September 29, 2026 to September 28, 2031.

The Agreement was approved by the Ejido's general assembly on September 22, 2026, convened in accordance with the procedures established under Mexico's Agrarian Law (Ley Agraria), and was executed the same day. The Agreement was ratified before a Notary Public on September 30, 2026 and will be submitted for registration with Mexico's National Agrarian Registry (Registro Agrario Nacional).

Enrico Gay, CEO of Algo Grande Copper Corp., commented: "Five years of secured access, approved by the Ejido's assembly, gives us the certainty to plan Adelita's exploration with discipline and a long-term view. It also carries a responsibility we take seriously: to work transparently, to respect the land and the people who hold land rights, and to build a relationship that creates lasting value for the Ejido as the Project advances. We thank the Ejido's authorities and members for their confidence."

Relationship with the Ejido

The Ejido is a host community of the Adelita Project, and the new Agreement continues a working relationship established under the Company's previous agreement. The terms were negotiated directly with the Ejido's elected representatives, building on the ongoing dialogue the Company maintains with the Ejido's authorities. The Agreement provides a clear, long-term framework for the Company's activities on Ejido lands, including its commitment to carry out all work in accordance with Mexican environmental regulations. The Company is committed to respecting the rights of the Ejido and its members, and conducts its activities in accordance with its Code of Conduct, which includes a commitment to respect internationally recognized human rights and sets out the Company's standards for land access and engagement with ejidos.

Beyond the Agreement, Algo Grande will continue to work with the Ejido through its community engagement program, within the framework of the Company's Code of Conduct and guided by its 2026-2027 ESG Roadmap. The Code of Conduct is available at www.algo-grande.com/investorscode-of-conduct.

About Algo Grande Copper Corp.

Algo Grande Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company advancing the Adelita Project, a district-scale, multi-system copper-silver-gold opportunity positioned in the prolific Arizona-Sonora copper belt. The 5,895-hectare Adelita Project is anchored by the high-grade Cerro Grande Cu-Au-Ag skarn discovery, which exhibits strong geophysical continuity along a defined corridor extending over 6 kilometres. Reprocessing of legacy geophysical data and field mapping indicate that a potential porphyry system may occur at depth, suggesting a classic skarn-porphyry mineralization model similar to major deposits found throughout northwestern Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF ALGO GRANDE COPPER CORP.

Enrico Gay

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: info@algo-grande.com

Website: www.algo-grande.com

+1 (778) 907-2547

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Algo Grande Copper Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/algo-grande-copper-secures-five-year-surface-access-agreement-with-ejido-palos-ch-1229927