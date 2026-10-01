Revival Gold Inc.: Revival Gold Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus

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TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV:RVG)(OTCQX:RVLGF) ("Revival Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed today a final base shelf prospectus (the "Shelf Prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

The Shelf Prospectus will be valid for a 25-month period, during which time the Company may issue common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, units, debt securities, and share purchase contracts (the "Securities") in amounts at prices and on terms based on market conditions at the time of sale and set forth in an accompanying prospectus supplement ("Prospectus Supplement"), having an aggregate offering amount of up to C$200 million.

Unless otherwise specified in a Prospectus Supplement, the net proceeds from the sale of Securities may be used for general corporate and working capital requirements, funding ongoing operations, to complete future acquisitions, or for other corporate purposes. Each Prospectus Supplement will contain specific information concerning the use of proceeds from that sale of Securities. There is no certainty that any Securities will be offered or sold under the Shelf Prospectus within the 25-month period.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction where the offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful. The Securities referred to in this news release may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration.

A copy of the Shelf Prospectus can be found on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold is one of the largest, pure-play gold mine developers in the United States. The Company is advancing development of the Mercur Gold Project in Utah and conducting exploration at the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Idaho. Revival Gold is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "RVG" and trades on the OTCQX Market under the ticker symbol "RVLGF". The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with its U.S. exploration and development office located in Salmon, Idaho.

For further information, please contact:

Hugh Agro, President & CEO or Lisa Ross, Vice President & CFO

Telephone: (416) 366-4100 or Email: info@revival-gold.com

Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking statements could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include but are not limited to: statements with respect to the filing of the Shelf Prospectus and any Prospectus Supplement filed in connection therewith, the potential issuance of securities of the Company, the amount of securities that may be issued and the use of proceeds under the Prospectus and any Prospectus Supplement filed in connection therewith.

Forward-looking statements and information involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to finance the development of its mineral properties; uncertainty as to whether there will ever be production at the Company's mineral exploration and development properties; risks related to the Company's ability to commence production at the projects and generate material revenues or obtain adequate financing for its planned exploration and development activities; uncertainties relating to the assumptions underlying resource and reserve estimates; mining and development risks, including risks related to infrastructure, accidents, equipment breakdowns, labour disputes, bad weather, non-compliance with environmental and permit requirements or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in development, construction or production; the geology, grade and continuity of the Company's mineral deposits; the uncertainties involving success of exploration, development and mining activities; permitting timelines; government regulation of mining operations; environmental risks; unanticipated reclamation expenses; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests and the estimation of reserves and resources; unexpected cost increases in estimated capital and operating costs; the need to obtain permits and government approvals; material adverse changes, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of parties to contracts with the company to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; and the failure of exploration programs or studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued exploration, studies, development or operations. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's public filings with Canadian securities regulators, including its most recent annual information form and management's discussion and analysis, available at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

SOURCE: Revival Gold Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/revival-gold-announces-filing-of-final-base-shelf-prospectus-1229928