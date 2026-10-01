

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Large manufacturing in Japan accelerated in the third quarter of 2026, the Bank of Japan's quarterly Tankan Survey of business sentiment showed on Thursday with a diffusion index score of +24.



That missed forecasts for +25 but was still up from +22 in the previous three months.



The outlook came in at +21, also missing forecasts for +22 but still up from +17 in the previous quarter.



The large non-manufacturers index came in at +35, missing forecasts for +36 and down from +37 in the three months prior. The outlook was +30, matching expectations and up from +28 in the previous quarter.



The small manufacturing index rose to +14 from +9, while the outlook jumped to +12 from +2.



The small non-manufacturing index was steady at +15, while the outlook improved to +10 from +8.



Large industry capex is seen higher by 11.3 percent, down from 11.5 percent in Q2. Small industry capex was down 4.7 percent after slumping 8.3 percent in the three months prior.



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