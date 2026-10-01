

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The U.S. dollar rose to nearly a 1-1/2-year high of 0.8368 against the Swiss franc, a 6-day high of 158.35 against the yen and a 2-day high of 1.1315 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8357, 157.57 and 1.1327, respectively.



Against the pound, the greenback edged up to 1.3245 from Wednesday's closing value of 1.3266.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback advanced to a 2-month high of 0.6940, nearly a 1-year high of 0.5618 and more than a 3-month high of 1.4249 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.6946, 0.5634 and 1.4236, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.85 against the franc, 160.00 against the yen, 1.12 against the euro, 1.31 against the pound, 0.68 against the aussie, 0.54 against the kiwi and 1.43 against the loonie.



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