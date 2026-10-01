The certification marks another step in NHOA Energy's commitment to equal opportunities and inclusive workplace

NHOA Energy, global provider of utility-scale energy storage systems, has obtained the UNI/PdR 125:2022 Gender Equality Certification for its Gender Equality Management System in Italy.

Issued by RINA following an independent audit, the certification evaluates the Company's approach to gender equality through qualitative and quantitative indicators across six key areas: recruitment and hiring, career management, pay equity, parenting and caregiving, work-life balance, and the prevention of workplace abuse and harassment.

"Building a strong company also means creating an environment where people have equal opportunities to contribute, grow and lead. This certification is an important recognition of the work already done, but above all a commitment to continue improving the way we support our People and strengthen our culture," said Anita Maria Ganassali, VP Human Capital of NHOA Energy

The certification was celebrated during Winning Women Institute's event in Milan on 29 September, where NHOA Energy was among the companies awarded for achieving the UNI/PdR 125:2022 certification.

"Gender equality takes shape in the decisions a company makes every day: in how it recruits, recognizes, rewards and supports its people throughout their professional journey. The UNI/PdR 125:2022 certification provides a structured and measurable framework for this commitment. NHOA Energy's achievement reflects a tangible focus on these issues and a commitment to embedding them ever more deeply into the organization's culture and processes," commented Enrico Gambardella, Founder of Winning Women Institute

The certification builds on a broader set of initiatives introduced by NHOA Energy to translate its commitment to gender equality and inclusion into concrete action, including:

a Global Parental Policy , designed to provide employees and their families with greater support and establish a consistent approach to parenthood across the Company;

, designed to provide employees and their families with greater support and establish a consistent approach to parenthood across the Company; flexible working and work-life balance initiatives , aimed at helping people better integrate their professional and personal lives;

, aimed at helping people better integrate their professional and personal lives; dedicated training on unconscious bias, inclusive language and zero tolerance for harassment , helping raise awareness and foster a workplace that recognizes and values differences;

, helping raise awareness and foster a workplace that recognizes and values differences; NHOA Energy's support for Girls@PoliMi, the scholarship promoted by Politecnico di Milano to encourage more young women to pursue STEM studies in fields where they remain underrepresented.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260930757037/en/

Contacts:

Communications: Teresa Pogliani, +39 340 464 9719, media.relations@nhoa.energy