

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch manufacturing sector registered its strongest growth in four months in September, survey results from S&P Global showed Thursday.



The headline Nevi manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 55.6 in September from 53.8 in August. A score above 50.0 indicates expansion.



New orders and output increased rapidly, leading to an increase in employment. In response to rising orders, manufacturers ramped up purchasing activity.



Input cost inflation accelerated from August on higher energy, fuel, oil and transportation costs. In turn, manufacturers raised their output prices sharply again.



Companies were strongly optimistic in the 12-month outlook for production and sentiment reached the joint-strongest since February 2025.



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