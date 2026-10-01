

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen fell to 3-day lows of 179.26 against the euro and 189.31 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 178.47 and 188.55, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the pound, the yen slid to 6-day lows of 158.35 and 209.84 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 157.57 and 209.00, respectively.



The yen edged down to 110.04 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 109.43.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen dropped to a 2-day low of 89.07 and a 3-day low of 111.16 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 88.78 and 110.69, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support against 180.00 against the euro, 193.00 against the franc, 160.00 against the yen, 210.00 against the pound, 111.00 against the aussie, 90.00 against the kiwi and 113.00 against the loonie.



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