

PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - SSE PLC (SSE.L), a British electricity company, said on Thursday that it anticipates a surge in adjusted earnings for the first half. In addition, the SSE has reaffirmed its annual earnings outlook.



For the six-month period to September 30, 2026, the company projects adjusted income of 64 pence to 68 pence per share. For the six-month period to September 30, 2025, SSE had posted adjusted earnings of 36.1 pence per share.



The Group anticipates capital investment of around £2.5 billion for the half-year.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026-27, the power distributer still expects adjusted profit of 168 pence to 193 pence per share. For fiscal 2029-30, SSE continues to anticipate adjusted earnings of 225 pence to 250 pence per share.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, the company had recorded adjusted earnings of 153.5 pence per share.



SSE will release its first-half earnings report on November 18.



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