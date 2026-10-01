Increased capacity supports growing demand from electrification and critical infrastructure markets

New fully automated miniature circuit breaker production and expanded low-voltage systems assembly capacity in Schrems

5,000 m² facility expansion combines advanced automation, digital integration and end-to-end product traceability

Eaton will celebrate the expansion of its manufacturing facility in Schrems, Austria, on 1 October 2026. The expansion supports growing demand driven by electrification and digitalisation across Europe while increasing regional manufacturing capacity for electrical protection and power management solutions. Completed in less than ten months, the expansion combines fully automated production with advanced digital integration and end-to-end product traceability.

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Eaton expanded manufacturing capacity in Europe for power management solutions in Schrems, Austria.

"Across Europe, customers are investing in the critical infrastructure that keeps businesses running, supports economic growth and meets rising demand for power. This expansion reflects our continued investment in manufacturing, technology and a skilled workforce, adding capacity for the products and solutions our customers rely on every day," said Vincent Barro, member of executive leadership team EMEA, Electrical Sector at Eaton.

Supporting European customers through regional manufacturing

Increasing electrification and strong growth in digitalisation are driving demand for robust and efficient power management solutions across the region. Local European manufacturing offers several important benefits for customers including faster response to changing market conditions and customer needs, lower logistics costs and a smaller carbon footprint through proximity to European markets. The facility will provide stability and resilience across critical supply chains while strengthening European manufacturing capabilities and industrial expertise.

Eaton's Schrems manufacturing site demonstrates how automation, digital manufacturing, workforce development and sustainable product innovation can help advance European manufacturing.

European commitment and strategic importance

The expansion adds 5,000 m2 of manufacturing space at the company's Schrems site that combines fully automated miniature circuit breaker production with advanced digital manufacturing technologies. End-to-end traceability and integrated quality systems provide greater transparency throughout production, helping customers meet increasingly demanding performance and compliance requirements.

The expanded manufacturing capacity also supports growing demand from critical infrastructure applications in Europe that rely on highly available electrical power systems. At the core of the expansion is digital integration through a highly integrated manufacturing execution system (MES) that connects manufacturing, intralogistics and enterprise systems in real time. This increases transparency across production processes and enables faster responses to customer requirements.

Building capabilities for the future in Europe

The Schrems site is becoming a showcase location for advanced manufacturing technologies while creating development opportunities for employees in automation, digital manufacturing and Industry 4.0 technologies. Through partnerships with local schools and Eaton's Connected Learning Center, opened in 2024, Eaton is helping develop the skilled workforce needed to support the future of European manufacturing.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial and institutional, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of $27.4 billion in 2025, the company serves customers in 180 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

Eaton

Nicole Schada

+43 676 8995 3040

nicoleschada@eaton.com