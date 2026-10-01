Svenska Handelsbanken AB: Handelsbanken adds to its Executive Team

Press release

Stockholm, 1 October 2026

Handelsbanken is expanding its Executive Team with Anton Romare Keller, CEO-elect of Handelsbanken plc in the UK, Marion Ulander, Country General Manager for Handelsbanken Norway and Roland Van Pooij, Country General Manager for Handelsbanken the Netherlands.

The changes take effect as of today, October 1, 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Michael Green, President and Chief Executive Officer, +46 8 22 92 20

Handelsbanken's press office, +46 8 701 80 18

For more information about Handelsbanken, visit handelsbanken.com