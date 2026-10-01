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WKN: A14S60 | ISIN: SE0007100599 | Ticker-Symbol: SVHH
Tradegate
01.10.26 | 12:09
13,440 Euro
-0,70 % -0,095
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Schweden 30
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,45513,46012:27
13,45513,46012:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2026 06:00 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Svenska Handelsbanken AB: Handelsbanken adds to its Executive Team

Press release

Stockholm, 1 October 2026

Handelsbanken is expanding its Executive Team with Anton Romare Keller, CEO-elect of Handelsbanken plc in the UK, Marion Ulander, Country General Manager for Handelsbanken Norway and Roland Van Pooij, Country General Manager for Handelsbanken the Netherlands.

The changes take effect as of today, October 1, 2026.

For further information, please contact:
Michael Green, President and Chief Executive Officer, +46 8 22 92 20
Handelsbanken's press office, +46 8 701 80 18

For more information about Handelsbanken, visit handelsbanken.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.