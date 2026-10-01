Skanska AB: Skanska to build and renovate academic buildings in Fredericksburg, USA, for USD 163M, about SEK 1.5 billion

Skanska has signed a contract with the University of Mary Washington for the construction of a new theatre and the renovation of fine arts buildings in Fredericksburg, Virginia, USA. The contract is worth USD 163M, about SEK 1.5 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2026.

The full project scope includes site development, infrastructure, core shell and interior fittings for a new multi-story, approximately 6,300 square-meter (68,230-square-foot) theatre with 293-seat performance hall. The project also includes 7,600 square meters (82,000 square feet) of renovations in the existing fine arts buildings and an 800 square meter (8,950-square-foot) addition.

The project has begun and construction and renovations are expected to reach completion in February 2030.

For further information please contact:

Jessica Wheeler, Communications Director Southeast, Skanska USA, tel +1 919 717 3429

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com/group.

Skanska Group uses its knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. We are one of the world's largest construction and project development companies, with 2025 revenue totaling SEK 179 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 25,900 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.