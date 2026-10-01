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WKN: A2PA3E | ISIN: US36467X2062 | Ticker-Symbol: GI11
München
01.10.26 | 08:00
0,365 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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GENTOO MEDIA INC Chart 1 Jahr
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0,4060,44812:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2026 08:00 Uhr
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Gentoo Media Inc.: Gentoo Media Lowers Guidance Following Regulatory Change In Brazil And Current Trading

Malta, 1 October 2026 - Gentoo Media Inc. (Nasdaq Stockholm: G2M) lowers its full-year 2026 financial guidance following the recent regulatory change in Brazil and revenue development below expectations in Q3.

Regulatory change in Brazil

On 25 September 2026, the Brazilian government introduced a Provisional Measure prohibiting the operation, offering, intermediation and advertising of fixed-odds betting across Brazil, including sports betting and online gaming. The measure took immediate legal effect and requires licensed betting platforms to cease operations following a short transition period. The Provisional Measure is subject to consideration by the Brazilian Congress before it can become permanent legislation. The final regulatory outcome therefore remains uncertain and may differ from the Provisional Measure in its current form.

Brazil has been an investment market for Gentoo Media, with continued investment in customer acquisition and market presence to build the Company's long-term position. From January to August 2026, Brazil generated approximately EUR 3.8 million in net revenue for Gentoo Media. Given the continued investment in the market, Brazil's contribution to EBITDA and cash generation have been proportionately lower than its contribution to revenue. The Company had expected growth in the Brazilian market during Q4 2026, supported by the investments made throughout the year as well as expected positive seasonal trends in the market.

Q3 revenue development below previous expectations

With Q3 2026 nearing completion, Gentoo Media expects revenue for the quarter to end below previous expectations. The development primarily reflects lower revenue generated from player activity, including the impact of lower sports margins during the latter part of the quarter, which negatively affected the Company's revenue share income.

Gentoo Media updates 2026 financial guidance

Taking into account the expected impact of the recent regulatory development in Brazil and Q3 trading below previous expectations, Gentoo Media has revised its full-year 2026 financial guidance.

The revised guidance assumes no further betting and online gaming revenue from Brazil for the remainder of 2026.

Gentoo Media now expects:

? Revenue of approximately EUR 92 million, previously EUR 97-100 million

? EBITDA before special items of approximately EUR 40 million, previously EUR 44-47 million

? Operating cash flow of approximately EUR 30 million, previously EUR 32-36 million

For further information, please contact:
Måns Svalborn, CFO,mans.svalborn@g2m.com
Sebastian Mortensen, Head of Investor Relations,sebastian.mortensen@g2m.com

About Gentoo Media

Gentoo Media is a leading iGaming affiliate connecting operators with high-value players through premium lead generation and compliance solutions. Its portfolio includes AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister-sites trusted by millions worldwide. Gentoo Media Inc. is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker G2M. Visit www.gentoomedia.com to learn more.

This information constitutes inside information that Gentoo Media Inc. (the "Company" or "Gentoo") is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, "MAR"). The information was submitted for publication at 07:55 CET on 1st October 2026.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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