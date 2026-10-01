Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) (FSE: DTC) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a publicly traded biotechnology company developing next-generation precision oncology therapeutics using its proprietary Accum platform, is pleased to announce its participation in the 17th World ADC San Diego, taking place October 12-15, 2026, in San Diego, California.

World ADC San Diego is a leading global forum dedicated to antibody-drug conjugates ("ADCs"), bringing together leaders from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, emerging innovators, academia and the clinical community to exchange scientific insights, foster collaboration and advance the development of next-generation ADCs.

Defence to Lead Discussion on the Next Frontier in ADC Development:

As part of the conference program, Dr. Amie Phinney, President and Chief Executive Officer of Defence Therapeutics, will take the stage on Wednesday, October 14, at 12:30 p.m. for a presentation and fireside discussion entitled "Beyond Antibody, Linker & Payload - Is Intracellular Delivery the Next Frontier for ADCs?"

The discussion will explore how intracellular trafficking and processing can influence ADC activity; whether improving intracellular delivery could enhance the performance of existing ADCs or create opportunities for ADCs in development; and how emerging technologies may help address these challenges.

The session provides an opportunity for Defence to introduce the scientific rationale underlying its proprietary Accum intracellular delivery platform within the broader evolution of ADC technology and to engage with industry leaders on potential applications and collaborations.

"The ADC field has made remarkable advances in antibody engineering, linker chemistry and payload development, but intracellular delivery represents another important dimension of ADC performance," said Dr. Amie Phinney, President and Chief Executive Officer of Defence Therapeutics. "World ADC provides an ideal forum to bring together different perspectives on where the field goes next. We look forward to contributing to that discussion while exploring how Accum may complement existing and emerging ADC technologies."

In addition to its on-stage participation, Defence will present its latest Accum-ADC research during the conference scientific poster session on Tuesday afternoon. The poster, entitled "Accum: A Plug-In Intracellular Trafficking Platform for Next-Generation ADCs," will be presented by Dr. Guillaume Lefrançois, Senior Scientist at Defence Therapeutics, and will highlight the Company's ongoing work evaluating Accum as an intracellular trafficking platform for ADCs.

Defence's team will be available throughout the conference to meet with researchers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies interested in learning more about the Accum platform and Defence's ADC-enhancement profiling programs. Those interested in connecting with Defence during World ADC San Diego are encouraged to contact the Company at info@defencetherapeutics.com

About Defence Therapeutics:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly traded biotechnology company committed to making cancer treatment more effective and safer. Using its Accum precision drug delivery platform, Defence is working to enhance the potency of ADCs and other complex biologics at lower doses, with the goal of reducing side effects and improving access to advanced therapies. By pursing cutting edge science, and collaborating with pharma and biotech partners, Defence strives to bring transformative therapies to patients who need them most. To learn more about Defence Therapeutics and explore partnering opportunities, please visit www.defencetherapeutics.com or contact info@defencetherapeutics.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316757