

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Koninklijke KPN N.V. (KPN.AS), a Dutch telecom company, Thursday announced that it has promoted its Chief Operating Officer, Wouter Stammeijer to the role of Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1.



Wouter Stammeijer will be taking over from the previous finance chief who will leave the company in November.



Stammeijer has been the COO of the company since 2023. Before this, he worked in treasury and M&A at ING.



Vladimir Cibic has been appointed as the Chief Technology Officer, with effect from November 1.



Cibic has worked with the telecom company since 2000 and has held various roles spanning IT, digitalization and customer experience for both Consumer and Business customers.



On Wednesday, shares closed at €3.95, down 0.83% on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News