

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia Oyj (NOKIA.HE), a technology and telecommunications company, said Thursday it is collaborating with space technology company ICEYE to develop sovereign, secure, low Earth orbit (LEO) broadband satellite communication systems.



The systems are designed for governments, defense forces, border security, emergency services, and disaster response teams requiring resilient, high-throughput, low-latency connectivity.



The systems will give governments ownership and control of satellites, ground infrastructure and terminals, with the first communications satellites expected to launch in 2028.



Nokia said the companies will integrate ICEYE's space mission expertise with its secure networking technologies, ground infrastructure and ruggedized end-user terminals.



In Helsinki, Nokia shares were up nearly 1% at €9.09.



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