

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Kia Corporation (000270.KS), a South Korean automobiles manufacturer, Thursday said that its American subsidiary, reported higher September vehicle sales compared to the same period last year.



Sale increased 18 percent to 77,009 units and retail sale rose by 19 percent to 70,429 units over previous September.



Third quarter total sale was 236,659 units representing an increase of 8 percent year over year. Retail sale grew 9 percent to 221,664 units year on year.



Additionally, hybrid and total electrified models jumped 152 percent and 60 percent respectively year over year contributing to Kia's record September and quarterly sales performance.



Currently, shares are trading at KRW 113,300, up 0.44% on the Korean Stock Exchange.



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