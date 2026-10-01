FTI Consulting, Inc.: FTI Consulting Expands UK Turnaround & Restructuring Capabilities With Four Senior Hires

LONDON and LEEDS, United Kingdom, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of James Bulloss, Kasey Lin, Theo Kitsanelis and Matthew Mansell-Ahmed as Managing Directors within the firm's Corporate Finance segment, further strengthening its Turnaround & Restructuring capabilities across the UK.

"When businesses face financial pressure, disruption or uncertainty, getting the right advice at the right time can make a real difference to the outcome," said Matt Callaghan, Head of UK Turnaround & Restructuring at FTI Consulting. "Our reputation in restructuring and insolvency is built on deep technical expertise and a pragmatic, commercial approach that helps clients achieve the best possible result. James, Kasey, Theo and Matthew bring complementary expertise across turnaround, restructuring and restructuring tax. Their arrival adds further depth to our teams in London and Leeds, enabling us to deploy an even broader range of experts on mandates across the UK."

Mr. Bulloss, who is based in Leeds, joins FTI Consulting from PwC, where he was a Director in the Business Restructuring practice. He brings more than 18 years of experience advising on restructurings, insolvencies and distressed M&A transactions across a range of industries. In his role at FTI Consulting, he will support corporations, private lenders and financial institutions at every stage of the distress cycle, from early-stage financial reviews and value protection strategies to distressed M&A, investments and formal insolvencies.

Ms. Lin, who is based in London, previously was a Vice President in the Financial Restructuring practice at Houlihan Lokey. She brings expertise in cross-border restructurings and distressed situations across a variety of sectors, including real estate, telecoms, healthcare and retail. In her role at FTI Consulting, Ms. Lin will provide capital structure analysis and advise debtors and creditors on restructurings, liability management transactions and distressed M&A.

Mr. Kitsanelis, who is based in London, was most recently a Senior Vice President at Seabury Capital. He brings deep expertise in the global aviation sector, having guided airlines and key stakeholders through complex restructurings and corporate transactions. At FTI Consulting, he will join the Aviation practice, where he will draw on his experience in high-stakes engagements to advise clients on strategic initiatives and distressed situations.

Mr. Mansell-Ahmed, who is based in London, formerly was an Associate Director in the Financial Advisory practice at Teneo. His expertise includes tax due diligence and structuring advice for restructurings, refinancings and insolvencies. In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Mansell-Ahmed will provide tax planning support across a range of situations and transactions to optimise business decisions and investments.

These appointments are part of FTI Consulting's continued investment in its Turnaround & Restructuring practice across the UK, complementing the recent additions of Chris Hawes in London and Matt McErlane and Emma Lister in Leeds. Together with the opening of FTI Consulting's Leeds office in June and its established team in Manchester, they enhance the firm's ability to support clients managing financial stress or distress nationwide.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organisations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of June 30, 2026. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. The Company generated $3.8 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

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