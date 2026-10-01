Kia America Posts Best September And Best Quarterly Sales Totals In Company History

September sales totaled 77,009 units and third-quarter sales reached 236,659 units, up 18 and 8 percent year-over-year, respectively, achieving record September and record quarterly sales

Retail sales increased 19 and 9 percent year-over-year, reaching 70,429 units in September and 221,664 units in the third quarter, respectively

Hybrid and electrified vehicle sales also set best-ever September and quarterly sales records increasing 152 and 60 percent year-over-year, respectively, continuing strong growth momentum

Eight key models, including - Telluride, Seltos, Sportage, Carnival, Sorento, Niro, K5 and K4 -posted double-digit growth and helped drive record September and quarterly sales results

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America continues on the path to the brand's fourth consecutive annual sales record, posting both best-ever September and best-ever any-quarter sales totals in company history. Kia's new September sales records for overall - 77,009 units - and retail - 70,429 units - represent 18 and 19 percent increases respectively over the previous September highs and pushed Kia's third quarter total sales to 236,659 units, an increase of 8 percent over the previous third quarter sales record. Retail sales of 221,664 units also reached a new high, representing a 9 percent gain over the previous third-quarter retail sales record. In addition, hybrid and total electrified models continued their strong growth in September, rising 152 percent and 60 percent year-over-year, respectively, which also contributed to Kia's record September and quarterly sales performance.

Eight key Kia models achieved double-digit year-over-year sales growth, including Seltos (+66 percent); Niro (+47 percent); K4 (+43 percent); Telluride (+42 percent); Sorento (+37 percent); Carnival (+21 percent); K5 (+15 percent); and Sportage (+10 percent); helping drive Kia's record September and quarterly sales performances.

Hybrid models, led by the all-new Telluride HEV, which has been well received by customers since launching earlier this year, as well as the popular Sorento HEV (+112 percent); Sportage HEV (+53 percent); and Carnival HEV (+47 percent) models also posted strong year-over-year gains, further contributing to Kia's record-breaking sales results.

"With record-breaking September and best-ever quarterly sales, Kia continues to demonstrate the strength of its brand, product portfolio and retail network," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "These monumental sales achievements can be attributed to Kia's wide range of models and powertrains, which offer vehicles for every driver at every stage of life. From the flagship Telluride SUV to the all-new second generation 2027 Seltos to the recently launched all-electric EV3 and our popular Carnival MPV and the K4 and K5 sedans, the momentum generated through the first three quarters of 2026 makes Kia the brand to watch as we set our sights even higher in 2027.

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America also made additional announcements, including:

Two Kia models were recognized by Green Car Journal in the publication's annual "Green Car Awards". The all-new, all-electric 2027 Kia EV3 took overall honors as the "Green Car of the Year®" and the 2026 Carnival Hybrid was named "Green Minivan of the Year®".

in the publication's annual "Green Car Awards". The all-new, all-electric 2027 Kia EV3 took overall honors as the "Green Car of the Year®" and the 2026 Carnival Hybrid was named "Green Minivan of the Year®". The all-new 2027 Kia Telluride has earned the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's (IIHS) highest safety rating, the 2026 TOP SAFETY PICK + (TSP+) designation. With this latest recognition, Kia now has five models[1] with the 2026 TSP+ rating, including: 2027 Kia Telluride (models built after June 2026) 2026 Kia K4 2026 EV9 2026 Sorento (models built after September 2025) 2026 Sportage (models built after May 2025)

+ (TSP+) designation. With this latest recognition, Kia now has five models[1] with the 2026 TSP+ rating, including: A new creative campaign "Hybrids That Move to a New Beat" which highlights the power and efficiency of the brand's wide range of hybrid SUVs and utility vehicles debuted in September. Offering the second largest lineup of hybrid vehicles in the industry, including models like the flagship, 3-row 2027 Telluride, to Sportage - Kia's longest running nameplate - to the versatile Carnival MPV, Kia has a hybrid model for drivers in every stage of life.



MONTH OF SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2026 2025 2026 2025 EV9 1,955 3,094 12,429 12,448 EV6 835 2,116 6,264 11,077 EV3 514 0 520 0 K4/Forte 12,658 8,829 111,212 107,643 K5 6,070 5,290 58,681 52,581 Soul 0 4,069 3,480 40,408 Niro 3,592 2,446 22,064 20,109 Seltos 7,682 4,635 58,207 40,065 Sportage 16,033 14,515 145,746 134,102 Sorento 8,939 6,502 77,205 74,012 Telluride 11,927 8,408 110,038 92,498 Carnival 6,804 5,603 61,540 51,205 Total 77,009 65,507 667,386 636,148















1 Awards apply to U.S. models only

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2026. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

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* The 2026 and 2027 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excluding PHEV model), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

SOURCE Kia America