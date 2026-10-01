

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The Swiss franc rose to a 6-day high of 0.9420 against the euro and a 3-day high of 190.01 against the yen, from early lows of 0.9479 and 188.54, respectively.



Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the franc edged up to 1.1031 and 0.8333 from early near 1-1/2-year lows of 1.1105 and 0.8383, respectively.



If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.93 against the euro, 195.00 against the yen, 1.08 against the pound and 0.79 against the greenback.



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