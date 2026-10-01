DataMEDS AI, Inc.: DataMeds AI's Corexa Pharmacy Surpasses $1 Million In Monthly Revenue

September 2026 revenue up more than 66 percent from July 2026 with expansion of retail customer base and Tollo Health pharmaceutical-adjunct product launches

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / DataMeds AI, Inc . (NASDAQ:MEDS) ("DataMeds AI," "DataMEDS," or the "Company"), a healthcare company leveraging its Health IT and physical infrastructure together with its artificial intelligence platform EinsteinRx and smart contracts platform PharmacyChain, today provided a revenue update on Corexa Pharmacy , a division of its wholly owned subsidiary Corexa Health .

Corexa Pharmacy recorded preliminary, unaudited revenue of more than $1 million for September 2026, an increase of more than 66 percent from revenue reported for July 2026.

"Having completed the rebranding of Corexa Pharmacy in the first month of the third quarter of 2026, we are very pleased to already see such substantial growth so quickly," said Gerald Commissiong, Interim Co-CEO of DataMEDS. "With the recent launch of Tollo Health 's proprietary dietary supplements and medical foods combined with strong organic growth from our growing retail customer base, we are beginning to see the growth in both prescriptions filled and adjunct product sales. We believe this represents the beginning of a growth cycle that will continue to accelerate as Corexa becomes known for dispensing and augmenting the patient experience for patients taking GLP-1 receptor agonist FDA-approved prescription drugs and the Long COVID community."

Mr. Commissiong continued, "With the recent launch of the Health Lives Here mobile application that offers Corexa Pharmacy as a fulfillment option for telehealth prescriptions, combined with the closing of the Helomics Corporation acquisition that opens up potential demand for oncology-based medications and nutritional support products, we believe that Corexa Pharmacy is well positioned for future growth. We are also in the process of upgrading the physical location of Corexa Pharmacy to serve as the flagship model for our Health Lives Here initiative with NFL Alumni Health. Corexa Pharmacy will be showcased as a model for other pharmacies within Corexa Health's over 6,500 independent pharmacy network, comprised of physical retail locations that are seeking to expand into patient service centers to better help manage the large population of GLP-1 receptor agonist consumers and Long COVID patients."

For more information about DataMeds AI, visit the Company's website at www.datamedsai.com . Tollo Health's website is www.tollohealth.com and Health Lives Here websites are www.healthliveshere.ai (patient access initiative) and www.healthliveshereapp.com (mobile application).

Gerald Commissiong is the Interim Co-CEO of DataMEDS and the CEO of Tollo Health. HealthBridge Advisors is the controlling shareholder of Tollo Health, LLC. Corexa Health distributes Tollo Health products under a wholesale distribution arrangement.

About DataMeds AI, Inc.

DataMeds AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) (formerly Wellgistics Health, Inc.) is a healthcare company that focuses on the vertical integration of technology, pharmacy, pharmaceutical-adjacent and telemedicine business units through its Health IT platforms to deliver a better experience for consumers and providers. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., DataMEDS incorporates the artificial intelligence platform EinsteinRx and blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform PharmacyChain into Tollo Health, LLC's Health Lives Here mobile application, and its Corexa Health subsidiary provides pharmacy dispensing and pharmacy-related services, including the distribution of products developed by Tollo Health.

About Tollo Health

Tollo Health, LLC is a healthcare company commercializing proprietary medical foods and dietary supplements and, through TolloBio, developing biopharmaceutical candidates, alongside its Health Lives Here mobile application. Corexa Health, a subsidiary of DataMeds AI, Inc., distributes select Tollo Health medical foods and dietary supplements under a wholesale distribution arrangement.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: future events, including, but not limited to the continued revenue growth at Corexa Pharmacy; that the September results are priliminary, unaudited and subject to change; demand for Tollo Health products and GLP-1 adjunct products will continue to grow; fulfillment of Health Lives Here prescriptions will continue; potential oncology demand from the Helomics acquisition will grow; and the upgrade of the Corexa Pharmacy location be compelted, the development of a proprietary blockchain and the development of provider-network features, the creation of the Health Lives Here pharmacy network, the success of the NFL Alumni Health partnership, the companies' proposed transaction with DataVault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT), Scilex Holding Company, EOS Holdings and HealthBridge Advisors (controlling shareholder of Tollo Health, LLC); the satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions applicable to any of the foregoing; the receipt of stockholder approval and any other required approvals; the Company's anticipated business strategy, operating plans and growth opportunities; the integration of telemedicine, pharmacy, laboratory, wearable-device, artificial intelligence, blockchain and data-management technologies; the proposed development, commercialization and expansion of EinsteinRx AI, PharmacyChain, Health Lives Here and related platforms; the anticipated growth of the market for Long COVID products and related treatment approaches; the companies' ability to empower patients to access, manage, control or monetize health data; the anticipated benefits of the companies' technology platforms, strategic relationships and business combinations; the Company's capitalization, outstanding securities, lock-up arrangements, public float and registration statements; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; and the Company's liquidity, capital resources and ability to fund operations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

DataMeds AI Media Contact

James Lambert, Vice President

Rubenstein Public Relations

Phone: 212.805.3024

Email: jlambert@rubensteinpr.com

DataMeds AI Investor Contact

Investor Relations: IR@datamedsai.com

SOURCE: DataMEDS AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/datameds-ais-corexa-pharmacy-surpasses-1-million-in-monthly-revenue-1230007