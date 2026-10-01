The Descartes Systems Group Inc: Manifests Ireland Grows Customs Operations from 20,000 to 2 Million Annual Declarations with Descartes Customs Compliance Solution

LONDON and ATLANTA, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that customs brokerage Manifests Ireland has increased its annual customs declaration volumes from approximately 20,000 before Brexit in 2020 to 2 million today. Powered by the Descartes Thyme customs platform and a long-term collaboration, the Dublin-based company has successfully scaled its operations, adapted to major regulatory changes and maintained the high levels of accuracy, compliance and customer service on which its reputation is built.

"Growth creates opportunities, but it also places new demands on your business," said Derek Dunne, Managing Director at Manifests Ireland. "As declaration volumes have grown and customs requirements have become more complex, automation has helped us work faster and with greater accuracy and visibility. Descartes Thyme gives us the confidence to scale while continuing to deliver the compliance and service our clients expect. Underpinning that is a long-standing relationship with Descartes built on trust and a genuine understanding of our business."

Today, Descartes Thyme sits at the heart of Manifests Ireland's operations, helping automate key processes, reduce manual intervention, minimise errors and improve team efficiency. The web-based platform integrates with Irish Revenue's Automated Import System (AIS) and Automated Export System (AES), enabling customers to create, submit and track declarations securely through a single solution. Support for individual and bulk submissions helps businesses process growing declaration volumes efficiently and make better use of data already held within their operations. The broader suite also supports processes such as transit declarations, pre-boarding notifications and goods vehicle movements, helping customs brokers manage trade operations with greater accuracy and visibility while maintaining compliance and high levels of customer service.

Beyond technology, Manifests Ireland cites the strength of the collaboration and support provided by the Descartes team as a key factor in its long-term success. "Customs brokerage remains a people-driven business," Dunne added. "What has always stood out is the continuity of the relationship. We work with people who understand our business, respond quickly when we need support and collaborate closely with us as regulations and requirements evolve. That trust has been invaluable throughout our growth journey."

The close cooperation between the two organisations has included support through major customs modernisation initiatives and regulatory changes, including the implementation of systems such as AIS, AES and NCTS. During the period following Brexit, when customs declaration volumes increased dramatically, Descartes helped Manifests Ireland absorb unprecedented growth while maintaining operational efficiency, compliance and service continuity. Working together, the customs brokerage specialist has consistently embraced new requirements early, helping ensure smooth transitions and uninterrupted service for customers.

Manifests Ireland is now focused on the next stage of its business strategy. Having established a strong presence in Ireland and the UK, the company is actively exploring opportunities across mainland Europe.

"We are increasingly supporting customers with cross-border trade requirements beyond Ireland," said Dunne. "As we expand into new markets, having a partner with global reach, proven technology and ongoing investment in compliance becomes even more important. Descartes gives us the confidence to grow knowing we have the infrastructure, expertise and support needed to serve customers across multiple jurisdictions."

"Growing from approximately 20,000 to 2 million declarations per year is an impressive achievement and a testament to Manifests Ireland's expertise and commitment to customer service," said James Stafford, Divisional Director, LSP EMEA at Descartes. "For more than two decades, our teams have worked closely together to help the company adapt to changing customs requirements, improve operational efficiency and support international expansion across Europe."

About Manifests Ireland

Manifests Ireland is a specialist customs brokerage focused exclusively on customs declarations. With more than 40 years of customs expertise, the company provides customs compliance and brokerage services for businesses trading across Ireland, the UK and international markets. By focusing solely on customs requirements, Manifests Ireland delivers best-in-class customs brokerage services that help customers navigate increasingly complex trade environments. Learn more about Manifests Ireland at www.manifests.ie.

About Descartes

Descartes powers more responsive, efficient, secure and sustainable international and domestic supply chains by uniting logistics-intensive businesses on its Global Logistics Network (GLN). Shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers connect and collaborate on the GLN leveraging technology, data and AI to manage last mile deliveries, domestic and international shipments, transportation rating and payment, global trade research, customs compliance and a variety of regulatory processes. Learn more about Descartes at www.descartes.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X .

Global Media Contact

Andra Schaz

Tel.: +49 (0)170 631 15 52

Email: aschaz@descartes.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements") that relate to Descartes' customs and regulatory compliance solution offerings and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, "Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results" in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities regulatory authorities across Canada including Descartes' most recently filed annual and interim management's discussion and analysis which are available under Descartes' profile through the EDGAR website at http://www.sec.gov or through the SEDAR+ website at http://www.sedarplus.com/. If any such risks actually occur, they could, among other consequences, materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake or accept any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.