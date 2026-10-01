Nxera Pharma: Nxera Announces Successful Resolution of miniG Patent Infringement Action

Tokyo, Japan and Cambridge and London, UK, 30 September 2026 - Nxera Pharma Co., Ltd. ("Nxera Pharma" or "the Company"; TSE 4565) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Nxera Pharma UK Limited ("Nxera") has entered into a settlement agreement with OMass Therapeutics Limited ("OMass") in relation to OMass' past infringement of patents EP 3 408 286 B1 and GB 2 558 968 B relating to Nxera's proprietary miniG platform technology.

The settlement resolves the patent infringement proceedings brought by Nxera before the Patents Court of the High Court of Justice of England and Wales (Claim No: HP-2026-000015). Specific terms of the settlement agreement are confidential between the parties.

Nxera's miniG technology forms a critical part of its NxWave GPCR-focused structure-based drug discovery platform. Nxera remains committed to protecting its proprietary technologies underpinning NxWave and will continue to monitor unauthorised use and take appropriate action, including enforcement proceedings where necessary, to protect such intellectual property.

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About Nxera Pharma

Nxera Pharma is a technology powered biopharma company in pursuit of new specialty medicines to improve the lives of patients with unmet needs in Japan and globally. The Company has built an agile, new-generation commercial business in Japan to develop and commercialize innovative medicines, including several launched products, to address this high-value, large and growing market and those in the broader APAC region. In addition, the Company is advancing an extensive pipeline internally and in partnership with leading pharma and biotech companies, powered by its unique NxWave GPCR structure-based drug discovery platform. Nxera Pharma operates at key locations in Tokyo and Osaka (Japan), London and Cambridge (UK), Basel (Switzerland) and Seoul (South Korea) and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (ticker: 4565).

For more information, please visit www.nxera.life

LinkedIn: @NxeraPharma | X: @NxeraPharma | YouTube: @NxeraPharma

Enquiries:

Nxera - Media and Investor Relations

Shinya Tsuzuki, VP, Head of Investor Relations

+81 (0)3 5210 3399 | +44 (0)1223 949390 |IR@Nxera.life

MEDiSTRAVA (for International Media)

Mark Swallow, Frazer Hall, Erica Hollingsworth

+44 (0)203 928 6900 | Nxera@medistrava.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the discovery, development, and commercialization of products. Various risks may cause Nxera Pharma Group's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements, including: adverse results in clinical development programs; failure to obtain patent protection for inventions; commercial limitations imposed by patents owned or controlled by third parties; dependence upon strategic alliance partners to develop and commercialize products and services; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approvals to market products and services resulting from development efforts; the requirement for substantial funding to conduct research and development and to expand commercialization activities; and product initiatives by competitors. As a result of these factors, prospective investors are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.