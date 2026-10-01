GomSpace A/S: GomSpace Launches GOMX-5 to Demonstrate Next-Generation Satellite Communications Technologies

The ESA-supported mission validates next-generation communications technologies in orbit, strengthens GomSpace's flight heritage, and supports future commercial and institutional opportunities.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GomSpace today announced the upcoming launch of GOMX-5, an ESA-supported 8U CubeSat technology demonstration mission designed to validate advanced satellite communications technologies, operational concepts and mission procedures in orbit.

"GOMX-5 is more than a technology demonstration mission," says Morten Bisgaard, GomSpace Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer "It builds on the legacy of pioneering missions such as GOMX-4A and GOMX-4B launched in 2018, where GomSpace demonstrated how small satellites could deliver valuable operational services, including maritime and air traffic surveillance across the Arctic and over Greenland. With GOMX-5, we are taking the next step by validating advanced communications and sensing technologies that will enable future satellite systems and customer missions".

Built on GomSpace's modular platform, GOMX-5 showcases the company's ability to deliver complete mission solutions across the full mission lifecycle, from spacecraft design and integration to in-orbit operations. The mission demonstrates technologies with potential for future customer programs while generating valuable flight heritage, operational experience, and performance data that support the development of next-generation satellite and communications systems.

The mission further supports sustainable space operations by demonstrating key capabilities for collision avoidance and responsible end-of-life disposal, helping advance ESA's Zero Debris initiative.

GOMX-5 is scheduled for launch on SpaceX's Transporter-18 mission on October 1st.

For more information, please contact:

Anne Breüner (Head of Corporate Affairs)

Tel: +45 40 200 192

E-mail: [email protected]

Caroline Schwob (Marketing & Communication Director)

Tel: +33 680 042 226

E-mail: [email protected]

About GomSpace Group AB

Founded in 2007, GomSpace is a global provider of small satellite solutions with customers in more than 60 countries. The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with headquarters and operational facilities in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace also has key operations in Luxembourg, France, and the United States. GomSpace develops and delivers advanced systems and services that enable governments, commercial enterprises, and research institutions to achieve their objectives in space. The company's expertise covers satellite subsystems, complete small satellite missions, and satellite operations, providing solutions that support smarter, faster, and more affordable access to space.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.gomspace.com.

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