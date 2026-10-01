

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inchcape plc (INCH.L), an automotive distributor, on Thursday announced that it has agreed to acquire a Volvo business AB Volvo (VOLV-B.ST, VLVLY) in Peru and Costa Rica and a Jaguar Land Rover business in Peru from Automotores Gildemeister.



The acquisitions are expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2027.



The transactions are part of Inchcape's 'Accelerate+' strategy and disciplined capital allocation approach.



The businesses generated revenue of about 48.7 million pounds, or %64 milliom in full year 2025.



The acquisitions include three retail locations in Peru and two in Costa Rica and employ about 90 people.



The company said the deals will strengthen its presence in growth markets in the Americas and expand its range of mobility solutions, including new energy vehicles.



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