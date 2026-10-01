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WKN: A1CWUA | ISIN: GB00B61TVQ02 | Ticker-Symbol: IJCA
Frankfurt
01.10.26 | 08:02
8,700 Euro
-0,57 % -0,050
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INCHCAPE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INCHCAPE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,7508,95015:48
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INCHCAPE
INCHCAPE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INCHCAPE PLC8,700-0,57 %
JAGUAR LAND ROVER PLC99,18-0,01 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.