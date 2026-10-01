FTI Consulting, Inc.: FTI Consulting Appoints Christina Morris as a Senior Managing Director to Expand AI-Enabled Healthcare Capabilities

WASHINGTON, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Christina Morris as a Senior Managing Director in the Healthcare Risk Management & Advisory practice within the firm's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment.

Ms. Morris, who is based in Washington, D.C., has more than 25 years of experience helping global pharmaceutical and life sciences organizations modernize risk, regulatory compliance and quality operations to strengthen governance, controls and operational resilience through technology-enabled transformation initiatives. Her experience includes redesigning business processes and operating models through the strategic use of artificial intelligence, automation, process orchestration and related technologies.

In her role at FTI Consulting, Ms. Morris will work with clients to assess and modernize complex business processes and operating models through the strategic application of technology. Her focus will be on applying automation, data, AI and business process management to strengthen compliance, reduce operational risk, improve audit readiness, and create more efficient and resilient operating models.

"Healthcare organizations are evaluating how emerging technologies can improve performance while they continue to manage regulatory requirements, cost pressures and complex technology environments," said Wayne T. Gibson, Leader of the Healthcare Risk Management & Advisory practice at FTI Consulting. "Christina brings experience connecting business strategy, technology and execution, which will help clients determine where AI and automation can create value and how those opportunities can be implemented responsibly at scale."

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. Morris was a Managing Director at a Big Four firm, where she led technology-driven business transformation initiatives focusing on AI, GenAI, hyperautomation and intelligent platforms. She has also held senior positions at Hoverstate, FrontierBPM and EY and has spent more than 10 years in the healthcare and life sciences industry.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Morris said, "Organizations need a clear view of where technology can create economic and operational value, a practical plan for redesigning the underlying work and the ability to carry that transformation through execution, while reducing risk. I look forward to working with my colleagues across FTI Consulting to help clients build more productive, resilient and adaptable operating models."

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of June 30, 2026. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.8 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Nick Emmons

+1.617.510.1676

nick.emmons@fticonsulting.com