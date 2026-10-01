Perpetuals.com's UpsideOnly Doubles Registered User Base to 600,000 in 38 Days

Expands the data network powering BayesShield AI

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / Perpetuals.com Ltd (NASDAQ:PDC) today announced that UpsideOnly, its risk-free paper trading platform that enables individuals to make predictions on financial markets using virtual capital, surpassed 600,000 registered users on September 26, 2026, doubling its user base and expanding the proprietary data network that powers BayesShield AI.

"The first 300,000 users took three months. The next 300,000 took 38 days, demonstrating increased scale and speed of adoption," said Patrick Gruhn, Chief Executive Officer of Perpetuals.com. "Every new participant strengthens the intelligence layer that powers BayesShield and expands the foundation upon which our business is built. The combination of AI, crowd intelligence, and regulated market infrastructure creates a powerful flywheel. As participation increases, we expect the quality of insights to improve, creating additional opportunities to generate value for both users and shareholders."

UpsideOnly.com

Unlike traditional online trading platforms, UpsideOnly enables users to take virtual positions across global markets without risking their own capital. BayesShield AI continuously analyzes trading behavior to identify high-quality signals and trading patterns. Perpetuals then deploys its own capital based on those insights, creating a scalable model that benefits from growing participation and engagement. Perpetuals shares half of the resulting profits with users whose predictions contributed to those outcomes. Users never commit their own money to trades; trading losses are borne by the company.

Key UpsideOnly Metrics

UpsideOnly added approximately 300,000 registered users during the 38-day period, averaging nearly 7,900 daily sign-ups, compared with roughly 3,300 per day over its first 92 days.

As of September 30, 2026:

600,000+ registered users

Users in 172 countries

3.8+ million total simulated fills

$95+ billion traded fill notional in virtual money

Management believes these metrics demonstrate growing engagement, increasing global adoption, and continued demand for a trading experience that lowers many of the traditional barriers to market participation.

Building a Global Financial Technology Platform

Perpetuals continues to execute its strategy of combining proprietary AI, crowd intelligence and regulated market infrastructure to expand participation in global financial markets. Through UpsideOnly, white-label financial technology solutions, and access to EU-regulated market infrastructure, the company is building an ecosystem designed to expand market participation while increasing transparency and alignment among stakeholders.

"The broad appeal of our platform reinforces our conviction that the future of financial participation will be data-driven, AI-powered, and globally accessible. We remain focused on converting platform growth, user engagement, and proprietary data advantages into durable long-term value creation for shareholders while continuing to deliver innovative experiences for users worldwide," concluded Gruhn.

Expanding Data Advantage

As user participation continues to grow, Perpetuals believes UpsideOnly's expanding dataset strengthens the company's competitive positioning. Every trade, forecast, and market decision contributes additional information that can be analyzed by BayesShield, and the company expects this to improve the system's ability to identify statistically significant trading signals across multiple asset classes.

As the volume and diversity of trading activity increase, Perpetuals gains access to a larger proprietary dataset that can strengthen signal generation, improve model performance, support future product development, and enhance the company's competitive positioning. Management believes this growing intelligence network represents a strategic asset that differentiates Perpetuals from traditional trading, brokerage, and prediction-market platforms, while supporting the development of future consumer and enterprise offerings.

About Perpetuals.com Ltd

Perpetuals.com Ltd (NASDAQ:PDC) is a fintech company that pairs proprietary AI with regulated market infrastructure to open global markets to more participants, from financial platforms to individual users. By building on fully compliant infrastructure, Perpetuals keeps the interests of platforms and users aligned while making markets more transparent and accessible.

UpsideOnly, the company's flagship consumer product, is the first risk-free trading and market prediction platform that uses a proprietary AI algorithm combined with crowd intelligence to ensure users never lose money. Perpetuals's patent-pending BayesShield AI analyzes billions of data points to identify the strongest signals from top-performing traders. Intentionally designed so that its success is directly aligned with that of its users, UpsideOnly enables eligible users to share in trading profits without ever risking their own money.

Perpetuals's technology is used by the EU-licensed Perpetual Markets Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF), PM MTF Ltd, which operates under full MiFID II, MiCA, DORA, and EMIR compliance. With this regulatory foundation, Perpetuals delivers white label trading services that let partners launch on fully licensed infrastructure, cutting the time and cost of building their own.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding user growth, the launch, accreditation, enrollment, pricing and revenue contribution of the education programs, and the anticipated profitability to the company and users of UpsideOnly. Words such as "expect," "will," "positions," "advancing," "projected," "anticipated," and other similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain such words. These statements reflect the company's current view with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the quality of trading insights contributed by UpsideOnly users, the efficacy and accuracy of BayesShield AI, regulatory scrutiny, continued user participation in the UpsideOnly platform, the company's ability to monetize its user base, the timing of launch, accreditation, enrollment and pricing of the education programs and EIM's performance under the education agreement, potential conflicts of interest arising from the Chief Executive Officer's roles at EIM, market conditions, the ability to realize anticipated benefits of UpsideOnly, the characterization of UpsideOnly under applicable gaming, sweepstakes, securities, and commodity-derivatives laws, patent issuance and enforceability of the BayesShield AI methodology, the company's ability to raise capital to support the operation of the UpsideOnly platform, and risks detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, and contingencies. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out by the company underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. "Risk-free" or "no-loss" trading means that users incur no losses from trading activities, but does not include risks or losses from other sources, including, but not limited to, the operational risks of the company.

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Media Contact: press@perpetuals.com

Investor Relations: ir@perpetuals.com

SOURCE: Perpetuals.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/perpetuals.coms-upsideonly-doubles-registered-user-base-to-600-00-1230025