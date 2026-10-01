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WKN: A14SVU | ISIN: SE0007074281 | Ticker-Symbol: 4QT1
Tradegate
01.10.26 | 14:11
8,610 Euro
+1,59 % +0,135
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXPOL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXPOL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,5358,54516:02
8,5508,56516:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2026 13:30 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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HEXPOL AB: HEXPOL completes the acquisition of Vipa Group

As announced July 31 HEXPOL has signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in the Italian company Vipa Group. The company was founded in 1969 by the Paolini family who have since then developed the business into one of Europe's leading developers and manufacturers of high-quality thermoplastic compounds with focus on the fast-growing Wire & Cable segment with above market profitability. The closing of the acquisition has taken place as of today.

Vipa Group operations include two well-invested production sites in Italy, as well as a state-of-the-art R&D center. In 2025 the company had a turnover of 76.4 MEUR, approximately 80 employees and open capacity to grow within the current footprint. Vipa Group will significantly strengthen HEXPOL's Wire & Cable offering with exposure to electrification, data centers, telecom and smart buildings.

The acquisition includes the entire Vipa Group, consisting of the companies Vi.pa S.r.l. and Vi.pa Polimeri S.r.l.

The acquisition price amounts to 143.5 MEUR on a cash and debt-free basis and is funded by a combination of bank facilities and cash.

About HEXPOL
HEXPOL is a world-leading polymers group with strong global positions in advanced polymer compounds (Compounding), gaskets for plate heat exchangers (Gaskets and Seals), and wheels made of polymer materials for truck and castor wheel applications (Wheels). Customers are primarily system suppliers to the global automotive and engineering industry, building and construction industry and within sectors as transportation, energy, consumer and cable industry and manufacturers of medical equipment, plate heat exchangers and forklifts.
The Group is organized in three business areas - HEXPOL Compounding, HEXPOL Thermoplastic Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products.
The HEXPOL Group's sales in 2025 amounted to 19,324 MSEK and the Group has approximately 5,000 employees in fourteen countries.
Further information is available at www.hexpol.com.

For inquiries, please contact:
Fredrik Erlandsson
Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
+46 70 309 00 21
fredrik.erlandsson@hexpol.com

This information is information that Hexpol is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-01 13:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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