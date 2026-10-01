Claros Technologies and Daikin America Announce Commercial Agreement for Full-Scale Deployment of Permanent PFAS Destruction Technology

Large-scale, long-term commercial deployment establishes high-flow, on-site PFAS destruction as a proven solution for industrial manufacturing, marking a watershed moment for the global PFAS industry.

MINNEAPOLIS and DECATUR, Ala., Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Claros Technologies, Inc. (Claros), a global leader in permanent PFAS destruction and analytical services, and Daikin America, Inc. (Daikin), a leading manufacturer of advanced materials for use in critical applications across various industries, today announced the commercial agreement for full-scale deployment of the ClarosTechUV PFAS destruction system at Daikin's manufacturing facility in Decatur, Alabama.

This pivotal moment represents the culmination of a multi-phase collaboration between the two companies that progressed from successful pilot demonstration to commercial optimization and now permanent deployment. The large-scale, long-term installation will integrate the ClarosTechUV technology directly into Daikin's manufacturing operations, creating a continuously operating PFAS destruction system engineered for industrial-scale performance.

Beyond the installation itself, today's announcement represents a defining moment in the evolution of industrial PFAS management. Claros' technology supports the continued use of PFAS in critical applications across industries, including semiconductor manufacturing, medical devices and healthcare, aerospace and clean energy, while enabling the destruction of all target fluorine chemistries (long, short and ultra-short, including TFA) at an industrial scale, mitigating the impact on the environment. The result is a solution that advances both innovation and environmental stewardship-providing industry with a proven new approach that permanently eliminates PFAS where it is generated.

The deployment also represents a significant commercial validation for Claros and the availability of its proprietary ClarosTechUV platform. The installation will be incorporated into broader facility improvements currently underway at Daikin's Decatur campus over the next few years. The deployment will combine permanent PFAS destruction through ClarosTechUV with continuous analytical testing and performance verification through ClarosLabs, creating an integrated platform for treatment, measurement and operational validation.

The commercial agreement extends beyond a single installation. It establishes a long-term strategic relationship between Claros and Daikin and creates opportunities for the companies to evaluate additional applications for ClarosTechUV across Daikin's global operations.

"Daikin America, Inc. is pleased to continue our partnership with Claros through our agreement for full-scale PFAS destruction deployment to demonstrate our commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship" said Yuichi Hashikawa, CEO of Daikin America, Inc.

"Our work together these past few years have shown that it is possible to be a responsible manufacturer while providing materials essential to today's society. DAI hopes to establish a roadmap for all of industry."

"This is the defining commercial achievement in Claros' history," said Michelle Bellanca, CEO and Co-Founder of Claros Technologies.

"We believe this marks a turning point not only for Claros, but for the entire industry. For decades, organizations have focused primarily on managing PFAS-capturing it, concentrating it and transporting it elsewhere for disposal or destruction. Manufacturers now have a proven, commercially available solution capable of permanently destroying PFAS on-site as part of normal industrial operations. When environmental stewardship aligns with operational performance and commercial practicality, transformative technologies move from innovation to adoption.

"This announcement is about far more than one installation. It demonstrates that permanent PFAS destruction has crossed the threshold from scientific achievement to commercial reality. We believe future generations will look back on this period as the point when industry began moving beyond PFAS management toward permanent PFAS elimination."

As governments around the world continue to strengthen PFAS regulations across drinking water, industrial wastewater and manufacturing operations, industries increasingly require technologies capable of permanently eliminating PFAS rather than simply transferring contaminants between waste streams. The commercial deployment of ClarosTechUV demonstrates that manufacturers now have access to a proven solution capable of delivering permanent, regulatory-compliant, on-site PFAS destruction at industrial scale with the operational and economic characteristics required for long-term commercial implementation.

About Claros Technologies

Founded in 2018 and based in Minneapolis, Claros Technologies deploys PFAS destruction solutions across industrial wastewater, groundwater, data center water, and municipal wastewater applications. The company operates through two core divisions: ClarosTech delivers permanent PFAS destruction through commercially available, high-flow UV-based systems that permanently destroy 99.99% of target PFAS species-long, short, and ultra-short chains; and ClarosLabs, its ISO/IEC 17025:2017-accredited analytical division and leading commercial laboratory specializing in PFAS detection, quantification, and exposure assessment.

Claros is on a mission to take the "forever" out of "forever chemicals" and destroy PFAS for good.

About Daikin America

Daikin America, Inc. was established in 1991 and today is the world's foremost developer and manufacturer of high-performance materials with unique properties that make them critical for society's needs. With concern for the global economy and environment, our commitment is to develop products that do more with less - less waste, less energy, less material - yet produce increased performance and greater longevity. Our advanced engineering and technical expertise is backed by experienced service and support.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Claros Technologies

Kari Finkler

kari@clarostech.com

Daikin America, Inc.

communications@daikin-america.com

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