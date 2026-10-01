Groundbreaking Design Gives Elite Runners the Performance to Break Barriers and Records in Any Race

Skechers is redefining what it means to run fast with the Skechers AERO Elite. The latest addition to the innovative Skechers AERO Series makes its global racing debut today-marking a landmark moment as the performance brand's first super shoe. Engineered to perform from 5Ks to marathons, the design minimizes weight and maximizes responsiveness, all while delivering Skechers' signature comfort. The AERO Elite is built to win with the performance runners at any level need to go further, faster, and achieve that next personal record.

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Introducing the Skechers AERO Elite, the brand's first super shoe designed for racing.

"The Skechers AERO Elite is the culmination of years of elite-level running innovation-our most technically advanced running shoe to date and a direct statement of intent as we look ahead to the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles," said Catherine Zou, senior director of Product Development at Skechers. "It brings together the most innovative technologies we have to offer, combining the comfort and innovation runners trust with the performance needed to compete at the highest level. We established the Skechers AERO Series to offer options for runners of every level and experience, and the AERO Elite is the pinnacle of that promise. This truly is Comfort That Performs."

The Skechers AERO Elite is equipped with advanced technologies and materials to maximize performance on every run:

Exceptionally Lightweight: The shoe weighs in at 5.9 oz/167 g (men's size 9) and 5.0 oz/142 g (women's size 7), with a 40 mm 36 mm stack height and 4 mm offset.

The shoe weighs in at 5.9 oz/167 g (men's size 9) and 5.0 oz/142 g (women's size 7), with a 40 mm 36 mm stack height and 4 mm offset. Hyper Burst Pro: This ultralight supercritical foam in the sockliner and midsole delivers a supportive yet highly responsive ride, for long-lasting comfort on any run.

This ultralight supercritical foam in the sockliner and midsole delivers a supportive yet highly responsive ride, for long-lasting comfort on any run. Quantum Plate: Full-length carbon-infused plate within the midsole drives the foot forward for increased energy return. Inspired by the Voronoi design principle, which mirrors efficient geometric patterns found in nature, the curved spoon-shaped plate is engineered to reinforce structural support and propulsive movement with minimal material.

Full-length carbon-infused plate within the midsole drives the foot forward for increased energy return. Inspired by the Voronoi design principle, which mirrors efficient geometric patterns found in nature, the curved spoon-shaped plate is engineered to reinforce structural support and propulsive movement with minimal material. Hyper Arc Technology: Proprietary transition geometry promotes natural stride efficiency, helping runners maintain peak performance from start to finish.

Proprietary transition geometry promotes natural stride efficiency, helping runners maintain peak performance from start to finish. Precision Fit Traction: A breathable woven jacquard upper with Performance FitKnit tongue and sawtooth laces deliver secure lockdown, while the Lite Grip TPU outsole provides reliable traction and durability on every surface without added weight.

A breathable woven jacquard upper with Performance FitKnit tongue and sawtooth laces deliver secure lockdown, while the Lite Grip TPU outsole provides reliable traction and durability on every surface without added weight. Built for Every Condition: Reflective material around the laces enhances visibility and safety for night and low-light running.

Adding to the excitement surrounding the AERO Elite launch, Skechers welcomed Shelby Houlihan, one of America's most accomplished middle- and long-distance runners, to its performance roster. A 14-time US National Champion and the American record holder in the 1500m, Houlihan has been training in Skechers AERO Series footwear as she prepares for the 2027 racing season-marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for both the athlete and brand.

The Skechers AERO Series is built for the full running rotation, from daily miles to faster workouts. AERO Burst delivers soft, protective cushioning for everyday runs and longer efforts, while AERO Spark is made for reliable daily training. Both are available with Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins technology, giving runners an easy step-in fit with secure heel lockdown and support. For speed days, AERO Razor brings a lighter, more responsive ride for tempo runs, workouts, and runners looking to push the pace.

Beyond running, Skechers continues to grow its performance lineup across basketball, soccer, golf, pickleball/padel, and cricket for both elite and everyday athletes.

The Skechers AERO Series, including the new Skechers AERO Elite, is available at Skechers retail stores, skechers.com, as well as specialty athletic shops in North America, Europe and key markets globally. Runners can get behind-the-scenes access to Skechers Running product launches and learn more about Skechers run clubs and events globally by following @skechers_running on Instagram and joining the Skechers Performance community on Strava.

About SKECHERS U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers, Where Comfort is a Technology, is based in Southern California and designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Skechers collections are available in approximately 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through skechers.com and more than 5,300 Skechers retail stores. A Fortune 500 company, Skechers manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Jennifer Clay

SKECHERS U.S.A., Inc.

jennc@skechers.com