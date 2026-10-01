Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM) today announced that 13 abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026, taking place October 23-27 in Madrid.

At this year's congress, Tempus will showcase clinical research revealing insights in cancer biology, treatment response and patient outcomes across solid tumors, including prostate, breast, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), renal cell carcinoma and gynecologic malignancies. In addition to scientific presentations, Tempus will highlight its AI-enabled technology and product offerings, including Tempus Lens, Tempus One, and its foundation models, at booths #1068 #1069.

"Across 13 abstracts at ESMO, researchers are using Tempus' real-world multimodal data to identify clinically meaningful differences in cancer biology, treatment response and patient outcomes," said Ezra Cohen, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Oncology at Tempus. "By connecting molecular data with clinical histories and outcomes, these studies are generating insights that can inform biomarker development, patient stratification and clinical trial design, helping to advance precision oncology research."

Friday, October 23; 15:15 16:00 CET

Clinicogenomic differences between early-onset (EO-PCa) and average-onset prostate cancer (AO-PCa): A retrospective cohort study

Presentation Number: 2256P

Context-dependent prognostic impact of PTEN alterations (alt) in patients with metastatic androgen pathway modulation sensitive (mAPMS) prostate cancer

Presentation Number: 2279P

De novo vs metachronous metastatic prostate cancer (mPC): A comprehensive clinicogenomic analysis

Presentation Number: 2225P

Genomic characterization and prognostic impact of the TP53-Y220C mutation across solid tumors in real-world data

Presentation Number: 4461P

Genomic landscape in early-onset breast cancer: A comprehensive analysis from the Tempus database

Presentation Number: 4307P

Real-world implementation of large-panel ctDNA NGS testing in metastatic NSCLC and colorectal cancer: interim results of the multicenter LOLA Project

Presentation Number: 3283P

Sunday, October 25; 12:00 12:45 CET

Novel immune archetypes stratify overall survival and refine the prognostic landscape in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma

Presentation Number: 359P

A comprehensive AI-enabled pre-screening panel for non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) using computational pathology applied to H&E whole slide images (WSI)

Presentation Number: 320P

Monday, October 26; 12:00 12:45 CET

Landscape of somatic alterations and real-world outcomes of ovarian cancer associated with ATM mutations

Presentation Number: 1323P

Real-world impact of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) on (chemo)immunotherapy (IO) response in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

Presentation Number: 2704P

Real-world outcomes of trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) in patients with advanced gynecologic malignancies

Presentation Number: 1319P

E-Posters

Higher GCN2 expression is associated with favorable clinical and genomic features in advanced prostate cancer

Presentation Number: 2306eP

GCN2 RNA expression identifies a distinct immunologically cold and genomically favorable phenotype in advanced renal cell carcinoma

Presentation Number: 3644eP

Learn more about Tempus at ESMO Congress 2026 here.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world's largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Tempus and Tempus' industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the quality of Tempus' research and publications; the contributions of Tempus' research and findings to the larger scientific community and the use of Tempus' products and services to advance clinical care for patients. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "going to," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Tempus cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Tempus has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect Tempus' business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: Tempus' financial performance; the ability to attract and retain customers and partners; managing Tempus' growth and future expenses; competition and new market entrants; compliance with new laws, regulations and executive actions, including any evolving regulations in the artificial intelligence space; the ability to maintain, protect and enhance Tempus' intellectual property; the ability to attract and retain qualified team members and key personnel; the ability to repay or refinance outstanding debt, or to access additional financing; future acquisitions, divestitures or investments; the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, health epidemics, macroeconomic conditions, and war or other armed conflict, as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Tempus' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 24, 2026, as well as in other filings Tempus may make with the SEC in the future. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Tempus believes to be reasonable as of this date. Tempus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

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Contacts:

Hanah Heintzelman

hanah.heintzelman@tempus.com