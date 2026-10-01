askpolly Now Integrated With Microsoft Copilot Cowork to Connect Social Insights With Sales Data

Companies can combine statistically valid social insights and their own sales data without uploading sensitive information to the cloud.









OTTAWA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / askpolly , the first company capable of turning organic social media conversations into statistically valid market research, today announced that its platform is integrated with Microsoft Copilot Cowork . Customers can now combine askpolly's social insights with their own sales data inside the Microsoft tools they already use, transforming rapidly changing signals into business intelligence.

Companies spend $97 billion a year on market research that can take months to complete. The time and expense involved often limit major research to an annual cycle, leaving companies to make decisions using findings that may no longer reflect what people think. askpolly delivers statistically valid answers in as little as two minutes, allowing companies to test decisions against current public opinion rather than months-old research.

"Data insights professionals want real opinions, not synthetic data, and they need their information kept secure," said Erin Kelly, co-founder and CEO of askpolly. "That data is their competitive moat, so uploading it to the cloud feels risky, especially given recent high-profile IP theft. Integrating askpolly with Copilot Cowork makes rigorous market research easier to run inside a company's existing tech environment. Teams can go from question to evidence-based report in minutes while keeping full control of their data."

Through askpolly's API, users can combine askpolly's social data with their own sales data directly within Microsoft Dynamics 365 , Microsoft Power BI , or Copilot . Nothing needs to be uploaded to the cloud, giving companies a more secure way to analyze sensitive business information. Organizations can also use other Microsoft tools to create custom dashboards that access askpolly's API and use current social signals for more accurate sales forecasting.

The announcement deepens askpolly's existing relationship with Microsoft. Anyone with a current Copilot subscription can now download and activate askpolly today through Microsoft Marketplace. askpolly is also Microsoft Azure IP co-sell eligible, allowing qualifying customers to purchase the platform against their existing Azure commitment rather than finding new budget.

Copilot Cowork also makes askpolly's findings easier to work with. Customers can ask questions of the data, identify patterns, and generate complete reports for export to Microsoft PowerPoint or Microsoft Excel . Marketing teams can test messages before they go to market, track campaign performance in near real time, and compare social signals with sales results.

Unlike synthetic research tools that generate artificial respondents, askpolly measures organic public conversations from real people. Its technology filters out bots, influencers, and paid content before creating representative samples matched to census demographics. The underlying data refreshes every 24 hours, allowing organizations to see how opinion changes in response to breaking news, new messaging, and market developments.

The platform is trusted by more than 200 companies and supports research ranging from audience analysis and message testing to campaign measurement and sales forecasting. Users select the audience they want to study, see how many people in the available sample meet those criteria, and receive customized research in minutes. askpolly also maintains continuity across follow-up questions, allowing users to examine the same cohort more closely without breaking the research chain.

To access askpolly through Microsoft Marketplace, visit https://marketplace.microsoft.com/

ABOUT ASKPOLLY:

askpolly is an AI-powered market research platform that transforms organic social media conversations into statistically valid insights. Its technology removes bias from social media measurement by filtering out bots, influencers and paid content before creating representative samples matched to census demographics. The self-serve platform refreshes its data daily and delivers customized research in minutes. askpolly is a Microsoft partner and is trusted by more than 200 companies. It is a product of Advanced Symbolics Inc., headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario. Learn more at www.askpolly.ai .

MEDIA CONTACT: Lauren Gill, MAG PR at lauren@mooringadvisorygroup.com

SOURCE: askpolly

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/askpolly-now-integrated-with-microsoft-copilot-cowork-to-connect-1228993