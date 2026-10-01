

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - On Thursday, Nidec Corp. (6594.T), a Japanese manufacturer of electric motors and related components, reported its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, and the full year ended March 31, 2026, following delays caused by an accounting investigation.



For the third quarter, operating profit declined 30.9% year-on-year to 28.427 billion.



Attributable profit fell to 9.722 billion yen or 8.48 yen per share from 50.076 billion yen or 43.57 yen per share a year ago.



Net sales, however, increased 4.8% to 681.459 billion yen from 650.076 billion last year.



For the full year, the company posted a loss, compared with a profit last year, mainly due to a sharp increase in expenses.



Operating loss from continuing operations was 518.978 billion yen, compared with an operating profit of 128.222 billion yen.



Selling, general and administrative expenses rose to 928.710 billion yen from 340.713 billion yen, while research and development expenses increased to 116.903 billion yen from 79.692 billion yen.



Net loss attributable to owners of the parent from continuing operations was 564.624 billion yen or 492.55 per share, compared with a profit of 84.672 billion yen or 73.69 yen per share a year ago.



Net sales from continuing operations increased 3.9% to 2.709 trillion yen from 2.606 trillion yen in the previous year.



Looking ahead, Nidec expects net sales of 2.8 trillion for the year ending March 31, 2027, up 3.4%. Attributable profit is expected at 100 billion yen or 87.23 yen per share.



In Tokyo, Nidec shares closed down 10.83% at 2,100 yen on Thursday.



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