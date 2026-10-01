AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon Launch Joint Venture That Helps End Dead Zones; Name Paul Roth Interim CEO

DALLAS and BELLEVUE, Wash. and NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Takeaways:

Industry veteran establishes leadership framework for joint venture (JV).

JV will help close coverage gaps by making satellite-enabled connectivity easier to deliver where traditional service is limited.

The JV is designed to complement terrestrial mobile networks, giving customers even more reliable connectivity and choice.

JV will support industry competition and innovation while allowing existing carrier-satellite agreements to remain in place.

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon have entered into a joint venture agreement focused on expanding coverage in underserved areas across the U.S. This follows a May announcement that the companies would pool limited spectrum resources to help eliminate coverage "dead zones" and expand satellite coverage for customers nationwide.

Leadership

Paul Roth will serve as interim CEO of the JV while an active search is underway for a permanent CEO. Roth is a seasoned wireless industry executive, who previously held several leadership roles at AT&T, Cingular Wireless, and Ameritech.

The JV will be managed by a board with representatives from each founding member.

Customer Benefits

Terrestrial mobile networks will continue to deliver the high-quality experience customers expect every day. However, reliable connectivity has never been more important. In areas where traditional cell service is a challenge, the JV will aim to provide customers with stronger, even more reliable connectivity and greater choice.

Fewer coverage gaps: Will nearly eliminate dead zones in the U.S. currently without mobile service, reaching previously unserved areas.

Reliable connectivity in emergencies: Redundant connectivity will become available when existing ground-based networks are unavailable due to extreme natural disasters or other unusual disruptions.

Improved network performance: Will give customers more consistent performance and simpler access to satellite services across providers. This will speed up feature updates and improve connectivity for everyone, everywhere.

Innovative communications services: Through combined investment by the three JV partners, provider options will expand, and, as a first step, direct-to-device (D2D) access will improve. This will enhance competition as consumer choices grow in satellite service. Emerging communications technologies can be more easily and quickly developed and launched to enhance customer experience.

Common technical specifications: A unified approach will provide a better and more consistent customer experience across the industry.

Industry Benefits

The JV will aim to drive industry progress by enabling competition, fostering innovation, expanding access, and simplifying integration, delivering significant benefits for satellite and mobile connectivity.

Expanded access: More satellite service providers will gain opportunities to compete, invest, and grow and the JV will work with rural mobile network operators (MNO) to enable them to bring new products to market for their customers.

Easy technical integration: MNOs will be able to deploy innovative new services for customers more quickly.

Technology-neutral innovation platform: By applying the best technology solutions to the right use cases, connectivity will expand to areas across the country where coverage is currently limited or unavailable, further strengthening U.S. technology leadership.

Efficient use of spectrum: Will improve the application and utilization of valuable and scarce nationally licensed spectrum resources.

Industrywide device compatibility: User experience will improve on satellite networks, with a standards-based approach to development involving operating system providers, mobile app developers and original equipment manufacturers.

Existing carrier-satellite agreements will remain in place and the JV partners can continue connectivity efforts independently.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 150 years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit?us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is powered by an award-winning 5G network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T-Mobile's unique value proposition of best network, best value and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

About Verizon Communications Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $138.2 billion in 2025. Verizon's world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

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SOURCE AT&T