Choice Hotels International, Inc.: Choice Hotels International Announces Retirement of Chief Human Resources Officer Patrick Cimerola

After 25 years with the company, longtime people leader to retire at the end of 2026

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), today announced that Chief Human Resources Officer Patrick Cimerola will retire from Choice Hotels at the end of 2026 after a distinguished 25-year career with the company.

Since joining Choice Hotels in 2001, Cimerola has played a pivotal role in advancing the company's people strategy and leadership development efforts. During his tenure, he helped guide the organization through significant periods of growth and transformation, including Chief Executive Officer transitions, the integration of major acquisitions, and the company's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Patrick's impact on Choice Hotels extends far beyond human resources," said Dom Dragisich, President and Chief Executive Officer, Choice Hotels International. "For 25 years, he has helped shape the culture, values, and leadership principles that have enabled our company to grow and thrive. His steady leadership, sound counsel, and deep commitment to our people have left an enduring mark on this organization. We are deeply grateful for his extraordinary contributions and wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement."

Under Cimerola's leadership, Choice Hotels strengthened its reputation as an employer of choice and earned recognition from notable organizations for its workplace culture and commitment to fostering an environment where associates can grow and succeed.

"It has been a privilege to represent Choice Hotels and work alongside so many talented associates during the past 25 years," said Patrick Cimerola, Chief Human Resources Officer. "I am incredibly proud of what we have built together and grateful for the relationships and experiences that have defined my career. Choice Hotels has always been a place where people are welcomed, valued, and respected, and I am confident the company is well-positioned for continued success in the years ahead."

"Patrick has been a trusted advisor by my side through some of the most transformative moments in our company's history. He has been the driving force behind our people strategy and fostered a resilient culture that supported our growth from a mid-sized lodging franchisor into a global industry leader. He has been a guiding light for our culture and our people," said Stewart Bainum, Jr., Chairman of Choice Hotels International. "I have worked with Patrick for decades and proudly watched him grow into the strong leader he is today. I want to thank him for his service and partnership."

The company will conduct a comprehensive executive search for Cimerola's successor. He will continue serving as Chief Human Resources Officer through December 2026 and will then serve as a special advisor to the company to help ensure a seamless leadership transition.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world, with over 7,500 hotels, representing nearly 650,000 rooms, in 49 countries and territories. A wide-ranging portfolio of 22 brands that includes full-service upper upscale, midscale, extended stay, and economy properties enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.